Each summer the Heart Mountain Pilgrimage serves to connect those who were detained at Heart Mountain Relocation Center during World War II with their descendants and members of the surrounding community.
The pilgrimage starts with several events open to the public, some prior to the main event. All events are free, but seating will be limited at many of the venues. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.
“I think it’s really important to remember this history as part of our local story,” said center executive director Dakota Russel. “We want to foster events that offer as much interaction as possible.”
On Monday at 7 p.m. the center will host a gallery talk for the special exhibit, “Songs on the Wind.” The exhibit, which opened in May, explores the musical history of the Heart Mountain camp. Curator Erin Aoyama will talk about what drew her to this subject and highlight some of her favorite stories from the exhibit. Aoyama will also screen “For Joy,” the exhibit’s companion film.
On July 25 at 10 a.m. former Heart Mountain incarceree and children’s author Shig Yabu will host a story time event at the Cody Library. The event will feature a reading of Yabu’s autobiographical picture book, “Hello, Maggie!” The book tells the story of a magpie that Yabu adopted while at Heart Mountain and the close friendship they shared.
After the reading, Yabu and the book’s illustrator, veteran Disney animator Willie Ito, will answer questions about their lives and experiences growing up inside the camps.
Also that Thursday at 5:30 p.m., the Buffalo Bill Center of the West will host a screening of Sharon Yamato’s short documentary, “Moving Walls.” The film explores the journey of the Heart Mountain barracks. First built as makeshift housing for incarcerees at Heart Mountain, many barracks took on second lives at they spread across the Bighorn Basin during the post-war homesteading era. After the film, historian Arthur A. Hansen will lead a discussion panel featuring Yamato, historian Mike Mackey and former incarcerees Takashi Hoshizaki and Raymond S. Uno.
On July 26 at 10 a.m., a screening of the new documentary, “Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story,” will take place at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers, Mineta and Sen. Alan Simpson. Lifelong friends, Simpson and Mineta first met as boys at Heart Mountain.
That evening at 7 at the Holiday Inn another film, “Return to Foretop’s Father,” will be shown. This short documentary follows Apsáalooke (Crow) elder Grant Bulltail on his quest to reclaim a powerful energy that was lost to his tribe when the United States government removed it from sacred spaces like Heart Mountain, and sent the tribe to a reservation in Montana. Bulltail and filmmaker Preston Randolph will hold a question and answer session following the film.
Russel expressed his gratitude to the numerous distinguished guests who will be coming for the pilgrimage. Among them are Tom Brokaw, slated to receive the LaDonna Zall Compassionate Witness Award. Also in attendance will be Japanese ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama. It is the first time such a visit has been possible.
For more information about the Heart Mountain Pilgrimage or any of these events, call the interpretive center at (307) 754-8000 or email info@heartmountain.org.
