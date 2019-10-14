A sister event to “Taste the Nations,” the upcoming “Meet the Nations” is a second chance for area residents to meet Northwest College international students Oct. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m., in Grizzly Hall of the Cody Library.
This semester, NWC is hosting 68 students from 29 countries, plus one international scholar from Japan.
Students will share information about their cultures through interactive table displays, demonstrations and lively conversation with attendees.
“The inspiration behind this event was to give Cody residents a chance to meet our students and learn about NWC Intercultural Programs without having to drive to Powell,” said Intercultural Programs manager Amanda Enriquez. “We’re excited about the opportunity for our students to be able to share their cultures with more individuals in the Park County community.”
Some students will give a general overview of their country and culture, while others will focus on sports or fashion.
Examples of activities include traditional games and a miniature chopstick competition.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Enriquez at Amanda.Enriquez@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6424.
