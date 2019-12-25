Some are lifelong Cody residents. Others were Cody born, left town for a time and then returned. Still others are transplants, whether they set roots in Cody decades ago or arrived several months ago.
What people had in common when they signed up for the two-month City of Cody Citizen Academy last fall was an interest in learning how city departments function and how city services are provided on a day-to-day basis.
The third biennial academy concluded with participant recognition by the city council in November. Afterward, the 13 of 16 cadets who responded in writing to an Enterprise questionnaire expressed appreciation to city staff for a well-planned and enjoyable learning opportunity that took them from City Hall and the city shop to Cody law enforcement and rec center.
As was typical with the Citizen Academy cadets in 2015 and 2017, the recent class gained new insight and a more detailed understanding about city government and operations.
Several cadets say they may run for public office now or they are motivated to apply for a committee assignment. Some have already done so. All of them can count themselves among the most informed Cody citizens.
Intriguing facts
Stefanie Bell was drawn to sessions delving into how city systems work and interconnect.
“Seeing ‘behind the scene’ is so interesting because what appears to be simple is oftentimes complex,” she said. “For instance, the infrastructure of roads involve sewer systems, electrical, telephone and fiber lines, which take knowledge to maintain and repair. Most people take for granted the work required to maintain our city.”
Jeff Bales said learning about “home rule” and visiting the city sign shop stood out for him. Both offer advantages of time and financial savings.
The city has the necessary equipment and materials enabling street employees to make all types of signs – from stop and yield to street name and speed limit.
By adopting the required codes and maintaining the proper certified staffing requirements, the city’s building-inspection department has home rule status.
The designation means city building inspectors may conduct building plan reviews and inspect construction projects. The result is an efficient system that bypasses the need to put a project on hold until a state inspector arrives.
Beet juice magic
Marco Ruble was especially interested in how public works manages winter streets, saying he was surprised to learn from streets superintendent Rob Kramer the sugar beet co-op in Lovell doesn’t sell beet juice to mitigate snow and ice.
“All the beet juice used in the concoction that helps us from slipping off the road when we drive up the Greybull Hill is sold in Nebraska,” he said, adding, “I say #bringbackthebeetjuice!”
Beet juice with pulp such that produced in Lovell is refined further at a processing plant in Nebraska. The Wyoming Department of Transportation buys in bulk and passes on its savings to other entities.
The City of Cody buys about 300 gallons per year.
“We get bulk pricing for it even though we’re buying a smaller amount,” Phillip Bowman, public works director, said.
Due to its lower freezing temperature, beet juice extends the effectiveness of a salt and water brine solution alone.
“It allows us to get anti-icing and anti-freezing results into lower temperatures,” Bowman said. “The combination is effective for pretreatment and as a deicer on our hills.”
Counting cents
Impressed with Chuck Baker and the police chief’s department, Miles Hollowell said, “They are an awesome representation of the quality of our city. We have been blessed with amazing state-of-the-art technology through the efforts of many of (Baker’s) staff.”
Hollowell, who runs an accounting and tax business, said he has a better understanding of the general fund procedures and the difference between government operations and enterprise funds.
“Most of the public have a perception the money they pay for their utility fees supports city operation as a whole, which is definitely not the case,” he said.
During sessions, Bow,an explained how fees for garbage, sewer, electricity and water go toward funding each particular service. Utility money is not used for general operations such as administration, parks and recreation, police and streets.
Among Nicole Gallagher’s top takeaways was seeing the detailed accounts officials use to track city finances.
“That each cent is accounted for, budgeted, planned for and reserved in a strategic manner …,” she explained.
While no single class stood out, cadet Greg Deppert said each academy session helped provide missing information.
“A bit like adding pieces of a puzzle when you already have, say, the outline or border and start filling in the gaps,” he said.
Urban design
Gallagher recalled city planner Todd Stowell’s talk about a possible connection between the clean, modern and organized urban plans on display at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair and similar concepts seen in Cody’s development a few years later.
Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West performed 318 shows during the world exposition, and Cody used part of nearly $1 million in money collected to found his namesake town.
“It does appear apparent that Cody was developed in a similar manner to the (World’s) Fair,” said Stowell, referencing wide streets in a grid system, central park next to government buildings, grand architecture such as The Irma Hotel, a railroad to bring in visitors, access to plenty of water for irrigation, electric generation and so on.
“Amazing!” Gallagher said. “Our city planner is so proud of how our land is being used that he takes great seriousness in the comments of (what) we want to see in Cody.”
Praise for staff
Several cadets said they were impressed with how city employees in various departments work together.
As Pia Trotter said, “Man, what determined people in the background, foreground, small or big positions in Cody that make these wheels turn smoothly all the time.”
That the city operates its own electrical department when not all municipalities provide the service was a stand-out fact for Alison Winkler.
“Our streets, electric, water, wastewater and parks department, which are integral parts of the community, are taken care of by small groups of individuals,” she added. “Their dedication and hard work are very appreciated and often overlooked.”
Traci Hodgins expanded on Winkler’s comment to include city staff’s “resourcefulness, qualifications and work ethic.”
“I was pleasantly surprised by the degree of experience, knowledge, dedication and earnest passion of the city’s employees and the great lengths they go to in order to ration resources respectfully, efficiently and effectively.”
Janet Jones now recognizes the coordination it takes to provide the city services many people take for granted.
“It’s easy to overlook all it takes for those services to seamlessly function,” she said. “Citizen Academy showed me how much the city accomplishes with a relatively small staff.”
Fresh viewpoints
For some cadets, the sessions changed their impression of local government.
“Learning how our government is run is huge,” Jennifer Gould said. “I had no idea (about) all the different parts of our government, especially local city government.”
The experience has changed Katie Johnson’s perspective as well.
“I thought of the city government in the context of elected officials or department directors,” she said. “I now have a new appreciation for all the other city workers who truly keep the city functioning.”
Kent Dryer said he definitely has a new outlook, especially about the “expansiveness and sophistication” of city services.
For Ruble, the academy reinforced his belief that if governance were left exclusively to elected officials, everyone’s life would turn to chaos if not for local government employees.
Cadets inspired
Citizen Academy isn’t just a learning opportunity, it’s a recruiting tool.
Past Citizen Academies have produced a city mayor and council representatives plus committee and board members.
Cadets who had viewed city government as strictly a brick-and-mortar institution are more aware it’s humans working inside those buildings who make up their government.
“This experience reminded me that all governments are a collection of individuals, most of whom are doing their best to make good decisions with the information available to them at the time,” Hodgins said. “Government employees are not automatons simply punching the clock to earn a paycheck. Most are caring, fair and resourceful.”
Since the academy, she’s volunteered for a community advisory group and sought appointment to another community board.
“Who knows?” Hodkins said. “Maybe this will inspire me to seek an elected office someday.”
Jones said she is interested in participating through committees and now has a better idea which ones may interest her.
Cody born and raised, Gould said the experience added to the pride she already felt for her hometown. She looks forward to sharing her new-found knowledge with other Cody residents.
“I’m just a little ‘Podunk’ person,” she said. “I learned more from that class than I have in most of my schooling years about our government.”
Gould believes the academy has prepared her to take part in governing.
“I absolutely feel like I have the tools to at least try to run for office,” she said. “The really great thing about our officials is they didn’t act like they were better than everyone else.”
A few others said it’s conceivable they will become more active in city governance later on.
“I would love to become more of an asset to our awesome town … can we go to 26-hour days?” said Hollowell, who juggles three jobs. “I know at some point I will pursue some sort of involvement in the local government.”
Friends, food
Deppert may not pursue a seat on the council or a city board, but he said expanding his knowledge benefits him as an engaged citizen.
“It gives me a better understanding from which to judge local issues and also people to contact with comments or concerns,” he said.
As a whole, cadets said they found the experience enjoyable.
“I appreciated the hours of work that went into the presentations, tours and information packets,” Bell said.
Numerous participants reaped social benefits on top of practical knowledge.
“I found this class to be nothing but rewarding,” said Trotter. “Plus I got to meet and renew friendships with my fellow cadets.”
Ruble called Citizen Academy a “rare treat.”
When the final session ended, Gallagher summed up her enthusiasm, saying everyone should have to go through the academy.
Wrapping up his comments, Bales noted a pre-meeting lasagna meal provided by Mayor Matt Hall’s mother Donnie Hall.
”That is down home,” he said.
