Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jeremy James, 41, unlawful contact, Sept. 18
Angel Sanchez, 35, probation violation for driving with a suspended license, Sept. 20
Joshua Beacham, 41, driving with invalid license, probation violation, criminal entry, open alcohol container in moving vehicle, Sept. 23
Disturbance
Deputies assisted Cody police and detention center staff with an unruly inmate, 2:50 p.m. Sept. 15.
Dogs constantly barking on County Road 6SU in Cody and may not have adequate food or water, 10:10 a.m. Sept. 16.
Caller reported six gun shots fired near the intersection of Dick Creek Road and County Road 4DT in Meeteetse. A female was seen arguing with another camper about a campsite. The shots may have struck a hillside and there were shots in the air, 10:25 a.m. Sept. 21.
Traffic
A black Chevrolet and white Ford F-250 crashed on US 14-16-20 West in Cody at 8 a.m. Sept. 15.
A green 2011 Nissan Xterra and a deer collided near the intersection of US 14A and Lane 20 in Cody with airbags deployed, 8 p.m. Sept. 15.
There was a one car rollover on Road 11 in Powell with injuries, 9:40 p.m. Sept. 15.
A white GMC Denali hit a power pole on Corbett Road in Cody with airbags deployed, 8 a.m., Sept. 16.
Silver camper trailer with unknown plates in ditch for three weeks off County Road 2BC in Cody, 12:40 p.m. Sept. 17.
Abandoned red pickup truck on Road 6 in Powell, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 18.
REDDI report filed on red Toyota driving into Cody near Sheridan Avenue and Beacon Hill Road, 2:55 p.m. Sept. 18.
Vehicle parked on County Road 6DU in Cody for the last few days that doesn’t belong to the neighbors, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 18.
Dead deer in the middle of the road on US 14A in Cody, 9:35 p.m. Sept. 18.
A woman tried jumping out of a moving vehicle multiple times near the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 11 in Powell while heading southbound and is in a possible domestic dispute. The woman is now out of the vehicle on Road 9 and went into a residence, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 20.
REDDI report filed on two guys who got into a black truck with a white light bar on top near the intersection of 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue in Cody. The caller saw them stumbling around earlier, 10:10 p.m. Sept. 20.
Caller from Brewgards on Mountain View Drive said she witnessed an intoxicated woman get into a silver Chevrolet Malibu and start the ignition. She does not know if she drove away but is no longer there, 10:45 p.m. Sept. 20.
White truck slid off the canal road into caller’s fence on Road 9 in Powell. The truck is unoccupied as of 7:20 a.m. Sept. 21.
Other
Powell homeowner said he came home last night and the locks to his Road 8 house were changed, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 15.
Unruly man threatened another male at the Green Creek Inn on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 8:50 a.m. Sept. 15.
Four horses in a pasture near the intersection of Road 10 and Lane 11 in Powell, 6:45 a.m. Sept. 16.
Woman needs assistance getting her sister to leave a ranch on County Road 5WT in Meeteetse. The woman said she is intoxicated and being belligerent. When she tries to get her to leave she starts hitting her, 9:05 a.m. Sept. 16.
Black male wearing a red shirt and camouflage backpack with blue jeans, walking around Musser Road in Cody asking for donations to an inner-city youth program, 2:15 p.m. Sept. 16.
Mother said her daughter is throwing things at her on Road 10 in Powell, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 16.
Car stolen from Road 18 in Powell, 2:50 p.m. Sept. 17.
Green electrical box looks like it was struck near the intersection of Road 18 and Lane 15 in Powell, 1:20 p.m. Sept. 18.
A husband texted his wife on US 14-16-20 West in Cody telling her he was going to kill the person she had relations with. He is possibly headed to the Social Security office in Boise, Idaho. In a picture he also sent he is armed with a Ruger pistol, 2:05 p.m. Sept. 18.
Neighbor on Lane 11 in Powell keeps coming over and accusing her dogs of killing her chickens, 4:50 p.m. Sept. 18.
Black iPhone 10 with green National Forest sticker on the back lost on Absaroka Drive in Cody, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 18.
A resident stopped by the Park County Detention Center and said he did some work for a Longhorn Drive in Cody woman and now she won’t give him back his tools, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 19.
Multiple animals lacking care on US 14A in Cody, 1:45 p.m. Sept. 19.
An 89-year-old woman was found dead at a residence on County Road 8VE in Clark, 10:55 p.m. Sept. 19.
About $100 in cash and credit cards found at the Yellowstone National Park East Entrance on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 10:55 a.m. Sept. 20.
Woman said her cousin was assaulted in the bathroom showers at the Meeteetse Public School on Idaho Street, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 20.
Patriot Drive in Cody woman said her daughter is staying with her and is on drugs, 4:45 p.m. Sept. 20.
Brown leather wallet with gift card, credit card, two Security State Bank cards, cash and a Kansas driver’s license lost at Rooted on the River Ranch on WYO 290 in Meeteetse, 8:50 a.m. Sept. 21.
People camping with a Northwest College outdoor education class stuck at Clay Butte Fire Tower on WYO 212 in Cody, 3:45 p.m. Sept. 21.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Teresa Piper, 44, driving under the influence of alcohol – third offense, no insurance and obstructed driver’s view, Sept. 17
Anthony Pease, 32, applying pressure to throat, interference with emergency call, false imprisonment, domestic battery, Sept. 19
Robert Fernau, 65, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and attempting to elude officer, Sept. 20
Mackenzie McDonald, 20, probation violation, Sept. 20
Robert Spivak, 61, driving under the influence of alcohol – third offense, no auto insurance, Sept. 21
Michael Hawkins, 44, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, Sept. 21
Matthew Hollinger, 32, probation violation, Sept. 24
Disturbance
Lots of shouting coming from neighbor’s residence on Draw Street, 10:35 p.m. Sept. 21.
Loud music in front of Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue, 2:05 a.m. Sept. 22.
Older man in a red shirt and a woman in a blue scrub top with jeans and a backpack yelling at Burger King staff on Mountain View Drive because their food is not ready, 2:45 p.m. Sept. 22.
Traffic
Black Ford dually truck with Texas license plates and an enclosed trailer blocking handicap parking at Cody City Hall on Rumsey Avenue, 6 p.m. Sept. 17.
Man said there is a black truck parked in front of his gate on 32nd Street all day, 6:50 p.m. Sept. 17.
REDDI report filed on intoxicated person picking up their kids on Wyoming Avenue, 9:40 p.m. Sept. 17.
A resident complained about a speed trailer placed on Carter Avenue, 8:55 a.m. Sept. 18.
Maroon Jeep abandoned near the intersection of 19th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 11:50 a.m. Sept. 18.
Truck was seen burning out in front of Eastside School on 17th Street about five minutes ago. The truck made a left at the light and was seen headed to Sheridan Avenue, 3:10 p.m. Sept. 18.
Woman said her boyfriend assaulted her while driving around town near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. He choked her and hit her in the head, 9:05 p.m. Sept. 18.
Crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of 19th Street and Bleistein Avenue. There were unknown injuries and blockage as of 3:15 p.m. Sept. 19.
Woman said her 2011 dark grey Toyota Tacoma was hit at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue. She said it was parked in the east parking lot and thinks she knows who did it, 5 p.m. Sept. 19.
REDDI report filed on four door white car all over the road last seen heading right onto Canyon Avenue near the Super 8 Motel on Yellowstone Avenue, 10:15 p.m. Sept. 19.
Car was struck the previous night while parked at the Senior Center on 16th Street. The vehicle owner is now in the lobby of the Cody Law Enforcement Center, 10:10 a.m. Sept. 20.
Vehicle abandoned in front of Buyer’s Guide on Sheridan Avenue for two weeks, 2:25 p.m. Sept. 20.
White bus sparking down Sheridan Avenue near the Irma Hotel, 9:45 p.m. Sept. 20.
Intoxicated man at Pizza Hut on Yellowstone Avenue, trying to drive away in a dark colored Audi, 10:20 p.m. Sept. 20.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee and blue Nissan Xterra crashed at City Park on Sheridan Avenue, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Both vehicles are now in the Meatery parking lot.
Woman said someone backed into her car at Walmart. Her daughter’s shoulder is hurt and emergency services were paged. The driver was cited for improper backing at 6:25 p.m. Sept. 23.
Other
Park Avenue resident said there is an ongoing trash issue with her neighbor that is getting worse, 10:50 a.m. Sept. 17.
Yellow bifold wallet with elastic strap lost at Albertsons on 17th Street. The wallet had credit cards, $2 cash and a health insurance card inside, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 17.
Vehicle abandoned at Walmart, 11:05 p.m. Sept. 17.
Children’s toys and trash on 14th Street sidewalk, causing pedestrians to have to walk around it, 8:15 a.m. Sept. 18.
Man said a vehicle is parked in front of where he accesses his trailer on 32nd Street, 9:25 a.m. Sept. 18.
Park Avenue daughter said she received a sexually threatening message on Snapchat. She’ll stop by the Cody Law Enforcement Center later and show officers a screenshot of the message, 7:40 a.m. Sept. 19.
Stolen Buick Regal reported stolen and abandoned in the Walmart parking lot, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 19.
Black leather wallet found in a shoebox at the Bargain Box on 13th Street, 4:05 p.m. Sept. 20.
A black bank bag was lost at the driver’s license bureau on Stampede Avenue with a driver’s license, other cards and an unknown amount of money inside 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
Threats made at the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue, 5:20 p.m. Sept. 20.
Injured deer at Timeless Treasures on Sheridan Avenue, 8:15 p.m. Sept. 20.
A small Vera Bradley purse with a flower design and shoulder strap lost from Wild Horse Cafe on West Yellowstone Avenue. The purse had a wallet and an ID inside, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 22.
Extra patrols requested for an event at the Christ Episcopal Church on Simpson Avenue to be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Driver at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River Drive has an intoxicated man in his taxi that can’t give him an address or speak, 10:40 p.m. Sept. 22.
Caller reports high school and junior high kids trespassing at Rumsey Avenue house. There are kids now at the house with the back door open, 2:05 p.m. Sept. 23.
Threatening note left on a vehicle at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue, 5:55 p.m. Sept. 23.
Woman said she came home to the Cedar Mountain Apartments on Pioneer Avenue from a weekend vacation and her ex-boyfriend was sleeping in her bed. She said he must have broken in as he is not supposed to be there. The woman is not sure if he’s still there but he is wearing a white sweater and green sweatpants, 8:45 p.m. Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.