Friday, Jan. 31
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Noon concert series: Patricia Wormington vocalist, noon, Christ Episcopal Church.
Beers and Bills, 5-7 p.m., Trailhead.
JAMuary Local Music Benefit, 5:30-10 p.m., Olive Glenn. A local music benefit by and for Bright Futures Mentoring and Park County NextGen. Ticket price of $20 ($25 at the door) includes entertainment, appetizers and drink coupon.
The Pendleys performing live, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Performance of “Three Tall Women,” 7 p.m., Cody Center for the Performing Arts, 1527 18th St.
Yellowstone Quake Hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Cody
“Sketchbooks Are Your Friend” class, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Country Art League.
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Park County Democrats meeting, 11 a.m., Cody Library.
Annual Robert Burns Dinner, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Holiday Inn. Celebration of Scottish heritage. To make reservations call Carol Armstrong, (307) 587-6192.
Performance of “Three Tall Women,” 7 p.m., Cody Center for the Performing Arts, 1527 18th St.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Performance of “Three Tall Women,” 1 p.m., Cody Center for the Performing Arts, 1527 18th St.
Monday, Jan. 3
Cody
Talk on upcoming Cody Improvement Project, noon, Cody Club Room.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
