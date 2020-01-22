Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Andrew Hoang, $86; Nathaniel Cooper, $120; James Patrick, $110; Rashelle Resendez, $110; Anthea Jones, $96; Bradley Sankey, $175; Cammy Whitlock, $155.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Logan Hackett, taking a deer without a license, $805; Adam Hume, expired temporary license, $125; Arron Zachman, no seat belt, $25; Matthew Hollinger, use of controlled substances, $455; John Smith, possession of controlled substance- plant, $555; Jeffrey Kipley, driving under the influence of alcohol, $905; Jeremy Palmer, invalid license plates, $75; Anthea Jones, no seat belt, $25; Amy Woods, no registration and improper tabs, $75; Jules Novakovich, failure to drive in a single lane, $75; Michael Hawkins, no auto insurance and driving with a suspended license, $935; Michael Hawkins, driving with a suspended license, $355.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Duncan Makin, Riverton, $88; Ihor Plutenko, Maine Township, Ill., $145; Charles Haines, Shepherd, Mont., $25; Erin Engavo-Munnell, Billings, $105; Richard Huff, Lander, $130; James Wickerath, Ellensburg, Wash., $150; Janesse Voss, Mount Vernon, Wash., $86; Austin Paxton, Greybull, $105; Cameron Critchfield, Otto, $15; Tori Haverkamp, Ames, Iowa, $90.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Heidi Isenberg, Ranchester, driving under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended license, $1,385; Yelena Olson, Lovell, driving under the influence of alcohol with child passenger, open alcohol container, improper use of child safety restraint, $1,125; James Ragain, Billings, driving on the wrong side of the road, $75; Cameron Critchfield, Otto, failure to drive in a single lane, $75; Anthony Maestas, Rock Springs, simple assault, $400; Daniel Cathcart, Colorado Springs, Colo., leaving the scene of an accident, $155; Jill Davidson, Burlington, texting while driving, $80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.