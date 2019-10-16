Remington Charles Shelley was born Oct. 11, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Benjamin Shelley and Hannah Kiser of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces.
Grandparents are Terry and Beth Kiser and Theron and Alice Shelley.
Angel Marcos Emiliano Montanez was born Oct. 8, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Anthony and Isabel Montanez of Lovell.
He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces.
Angel joins a 20-month-old sibling, Maya.
Grandparents are Angel and Stephanie Montanez and Elias and Elaine Gurrola. Great-grandparents are Dale and Carol Walker.
Hudson Jeffrey Perry was born Oct. 7, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Byron and Megan Perry of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Hudson joins a 2-year-old brother, Gavin.
Grandparents are Jeff and Julie Steward, Clay and Sharla Harris and Jeff and Melissa Perry.
Hayes Logan Rideout was born Oct. 13, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Eric and Ashley Rideout of Burlington.
He weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Hayes joins three siblings: Bryce, 5, Wyatt, 3, and Myles, 1.
Grandparents are Dennis and Shelley Coleman and Clayton and Jackie Rideout.
