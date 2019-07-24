Eli Michael Schulte was born July 16, 2019, at Texas Children’s Hospital Pavilion for Women, Houston, to Brandon and Lori Schulte of Pearland, Texas.
He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20-1/2 inches long.
Eli joins a 2-year-old brother, Jonah.
Grandparents are Ray and Rhonda Schulte of Cody and Brenda Macias and Howard Ramirez, both of Pearland.
Great-grandparents are Benilde Valadez of San Antonio and Esther Ramirez of Mission, Texas. Cleone Uecker and Shelton Schuh, both of Mitchell, S.D., and Cleo Schulte of Geddes, S.D.
Charlotte Quintero was born July 18, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Jentz and Sammantha Quintero of Worland.
She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces.
Charlotte joins a 2-year-old brother, Knox.
Grandparents are Ron and Casey Olson of Downey, Idaho; Josh and Deidra Quintero of Montpelier, Idaho, and Brian and Leslie Nate of Pinedale.
