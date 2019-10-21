The next Pahaska Corral of Westerners will feature a talk on the life and art of Olive Fell, the early 20th century artist from Cody who was born in Big Timber, Mont.
Park County Library archivist Brian Beauvais will speak at the Monday meeting held in the Governor’s Room at the Irma Hotel. A no-host dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the talk is scheduled for 7 p.m. Members of the public are welcome, but should RSVP to Lynn Houze at ljhcody@tctwest.net for reservations.
Fell lived in Cody for part of her youth, but also studied at the University of Wyoming and the Art Institute of Chicago before returning to the city and a residence on Four Bear Ranch. Fell enjoyed painting wildlife, especially bear cubs in Yellowstone National Park, but greeted potential trespassers on her property by wielding a rifle and shooting over their heads.
Fell passed away in 1980.
Beauvais owns a master’s degree in arts in history from the University of Northern Iowa and is working toward a Master’s of Library Science degree from Emporia State University. He is chair of the Park County Historic Preservation Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.