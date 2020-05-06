Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Ricardo Rivera, warrant, April 29
Tristen Bishop, warrant for failure to pay restitution, May 2
Disturbance
Caller said a construction crew near the intersection of County Road 6WX and Patriot Drive in Cody is burning materials not approved by Department of Environmental Quality regulations, and are burning them too close to other residences. The caller is concerned about air quality. Deputies provided assistance at 11:20 a.m. April 30.
Traffic
Dead deer in the road on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 12:20 a.m. April 26.
Caller on Lane 11 ½ in Powell said there is a basketball hoop hanging over the south edge of the road and they think it could be a hazard. Deputies provided assistance at 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Black and white calf with short horns on WYO 295 in Powell at 7:55 a.m. April 28.
Horse out near the intersection of County Road 3LE and County Road 3NG in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 9:30 a.m. April 28.
A horse was running rampant near the intersection of Road 8 and Lane 10 in Powell, heading north into town. Deputies were unable to locate it at 4:05 p.m. April 28.
Blue, two-door coupe abandoned near the intersection of Main Street and Clark Avenue in Ralston. There is a cell phone on its dash but no license plates. The caller does not know how long it’s been at its location. Deputies provided assistance at 8:55 a.m. April 29.
Caller struck a tree on the left hand turn before the bridge off WYO 295 in Powell. They have damage to the back of their vehicle at 9 a.m. April 29.
Dump truck rolled over and is now blocking both lanes on County Road 2AB in Cody at 10:45 a.m. April 29. The driver is out of the truck.
Deputies assisted a motorist near the intersection of South Absaroka Street and West Coulter Avenue in Powell at 3:35 p.m. April 29.
Caller said there are about 10 goats in the road on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse. Deputies were unable to locate at 7:20 p.m. April 30.
REDDI report filed on a man driving a newer tan Toyota pickup truck on Valley Ranch Road in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate at 12:40 p.m. May 1.
Man rolled his truck on a coal mine hill 100 yards from a silver tank near the intersection of Lane 5 and Road 6 in Powell at 3 p.m. May 1.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on US 14A in Powell at 11:35 p.m. May 1.
County Road 8WC in Clark man would like to see extra patrols in the area because people are speeding and taking out his fence, 1:15 p.m. May 2.
Black calf in the road near the intersection of Road 5 and WYO 114 in Powell at 2:35 p.m. May 2.
Deputies assisted a motorist on US 14A in Powell at 8:35 p.m. May 2.
Animals in road on County Road 6WX in Cody at 8:55 p.m. May 2.
Two-vehicle crash on WYO 295 in Powell with no injuries or blockage at 10:25 p.m. May 2.
Other
Trespassing complaint was filed on a man in his early 20’s on Nielsen Road in Cody, wanting to talk at a gate with the owner of the property at 2:30 p.m. April 26.
Resident on County Road 2AB in Cody would like to speak with a deputy. Deputies provided assistance at 2:50 p.m. April 26.
License plate found on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:40 p.m. April 26.
Woman on Road 1 ½ in Powell was unable to locate her son. Deputies provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. April 27.
Road 6 in Powell woman has an abandoned truck on her property. Deputies provided assistance at 12:15 p.m. April 27.
Gerber Lane in Cody man said someone shot out the windshield on the driver’s side of his RV, 3:30 p.m. April 27.
Stone Sheep Circle man in Powell said someone shot up his electrical box, possibly on April 26. Reported at 4 p.m. April 27.
Person drove into a driveway on Davis Road in Powell and kept saying they needed to come into the caller’s house, 4:10 p.m. April 27.
Deputies assisted Powell Police on North Clark Street at 8:35 a.m. April 28.
Man on Road 4 in Powell said his truck was missing this morning, 9:05 a.m. April 28.
Barrows Road in Powell resident would like to speak to a deputy. Deputies provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. April 28.
Black life vest found at the Buffalo Bill Reservoir on US 14-16-20 West, 6:20 p.m. April 29.
Caller would like to speak to a deputy at the Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive about serving some paperwork. Deputies provided assistance at 7:25 p.m. April 29.
Stone Sheep Circle resident in Powell would like to speak to a deputy. Deputies provided assistance at 9 a.m. April 30.
Moriah Road in Cody woman said her neighbor scammed her over a vehicle. Deputies were unable to assist at 2:05 p.m. April 30.
Boat floating off US 14-16-20 West in Cody may or may not need assistance. Deputies provided assistance at 5:20 p.m. April 30.
WYO 120 North in Cody man would like to speak to a deputy about a potential scam he got. Deputies provided assistance at 6 p.m. April 30.
Vehicle abandoned in the back alley of private property on North Clark Street in Powell at 6:55 p.m. April 30.
Caller thinks a woman needs assistance with getting a goat out of a fence at 12:15 p.m. May 1.
Llama outside fence on Lane 6 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 4:55 p.m. May 1.
Deputies assisted Cody Police on Bleistein Avenue in Cody at 8:20 p.m. May 1.
Woman on WYO 290 in Meeteetse said there is a white truck with unknown license plates trespassing on the property across the street from her. Deputies provided assistance at 3 p.m. May 2.
County Road 6SU in Cody man said his neighbor came on his property and threatened him. The caller would like to speak to a deputy about filing a restraining order on them, 3:50 p.m. May 2.
Deputies assisted Cody Police at the Maverik North gas station on Big Horn Avenue in Cody at 9:25 p.m. May 2.
About 6-8 men chopping wood in the Sunshine Reservoir area near County Road 5XS in Meeteetse and the caller would like to talk to a deputy about it. Deputies were unable to locate at 11:55 p.m. May 2.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Cheyenne Martines, 27, simple assault, unlawful contact, interference with emergency call, April 30
Joshua Martines, 25, hit and run, possession of controlled substance, allowing child in the presence of meth, May 1
Disturbance
A woman on 29th Street said her neighbor’s dog has been barking nonstop for the last couple of hours. Officers provided assistance at 12:05 a.m. April 28.
Dog barking nonstop on Draw Street. Officers found nothing at 8:45 p.m. April 28.
Three people playing guitar really loudly from a tandem gooseneck trailer at Big Horn Cinemas on Big Horn Avenue. The caller tried to get them to turn it down and they got upset with them. Officers provided assistance at 6:25 p.m. April 29.
Dog in grey mobile home at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road is always barking, 7:35 p.m. April 30.
Dog tied up in the back of Millstone Brewery on Sheridan Avenue barks a lot and is waking the elderly. Officers provided assistance at 6 p.m. May 3.
Traffic
Dead skunk on 26th Street, 9:50 a.m. April 28.
River View Drive resident said there is a Volvo parked outside her residence that has been there for more than a few months. Officers provided assistance at 5:50 p.m. April 30.
Parking problem reported on Rumsey Avenue at 9:50 a.m. May 1.
Planters in the right of way on Haugen Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. May 1.
A two-vehicle accident was reported at Domino’s on Sheridan Avenue with no injury or blockage. Officers issued a warning at 6:20 p.m. May 2.
Silver Subaru WRX reported speeding in River View drive and Ninth Street area. Officers provided assistance at 8:10 p.m. May 2.
Parking problem reported on white Chevrolet Corvette at Dairy Queen on Eighth Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:20 p.m. May 3.
Red Oldsmobile hit a white van near the intersection of 26th Street and Central Avenue at 5:35 a.m. May 4.
Vehicle driving all over the road at varying speeds near Rodeo West Exxon on Yellowstone Avenue, 12 p.m. May 4.
Other
Woman at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road said her ex broke into her storage unit but doesn’t want anyone to come to her residence, she just wants to talk to officers. Officers were unable to assist at 10:50 a.m. April 28.
Cedar Lane woman is missing her white cat with two large black spots and a dark tail, named “Potato,” 12:40 p.m. April 28.
Domino’s Pizza on Sixth Street said it delivered a pizza to an elderly woman who said she didn’t order it and that someone has been harassing her but she couldn’t report it because she disconnected her phone. Officers provided assistance at 12:55 p.m. April 28.
Officers assisted a 6-year-old girl in finding her mother at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue at 3:50 p.m. April 28.
Loud beeping heard from a dumpster on 16th Street and the caller wants an officer to check it out. Officers provided assistance 10:40 p.m. April 28.
Two dogs running at large near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 31st Street. Officers provided assistance at 9:55 a.m. April 29.
Buena Vista Avenue resident is having ongoing problems with the pasture next door. The owner of which is not cleaning up waste from their horses, 10 a.m. April 29.
Stray dog running at large near the intersection of Robert Street and Twin Creek Trail Avenue at 12:30 p.m. April 29. Police were unable to locate.
Abandoned vehicle on E Avenue property. Property owner who just became the new owner said it has been there for years, 12:55 p.m. April 29.
Marlisa Lane resident would like to speak to an officer about a plane flying laps around the airport late at night on April 28. Officers provided assistance at 5:05 p.m. April 29.
Woman on 20th Street wants a man trespassed from her property, 10 a.m. April 30.
Outside chair taken from I Got Your Back Massage on Beck Avenue, 10:10 a.m. April 30.
Female on Glacier Avenue passed away before she could be taken to a hospice at 10:50 a.m. April 30.
A 32-year-old woman is having a panic attack, being aggressive, but no alcohol, drugs or weapons are involved. Officers provided assistance at 11:55 a.m. April 30.
Probation and Parole reported a female who it had issues with in the past is coming to the facility at 1 p.m. April 30. Officers provided assistance.
Resident at the Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street would like to speak to an officer about sex trafficking and a murder in Utah. Officers provided assistance at 2:25 p.m. April 30.
Woman said she found drug paraphernalia in the bathroom of a Sheridan Avenue home. Officers provided assistance at 1:05 a.m. May 1.
Harassment reported at Choice Aviation on Duggleby Drive at 8:10 a.m. May 1.
Animal call placed from the intersection of 12th Street and Wyoming Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. May 1.
Ray Road man said someone opened up a credit card in his name and made purchases. Officers provided assistance at 12 p.m. May 1.
Older man wearing a suit and carrying a black bag with wheels seems disoriented at Albertsons on 17th Street. Police were unable to locate him at 3:40 p.m. May 1.
Cody Avenue woman said her boyfriend grabbed her by the ankle and threw her outside, 4:55 p.m. May 1.
Drug related call was placed on a man getting out of a white Chevrolet Tahoe with California license plates and a husky dog in the back seat, seen getting into a white Dodge Durango with Wyoming license plates near More Burgers and Shakes on 17th Street. He then quickly got back in the Tahoe and left toward Walmart. The man was white with short hair, clean cut, wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Police were unable to locate as of 6:55 p.m. May 1.
Woman on 10th Street said her sister tried getting on her property today and would like to speak to an officer about the issue. Officers provided assistance at 7:35 p.m. May 1.
A 40-year-old man took a handful of pills at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 p.m. May 1.
Two men are attacking caller’s husband on Bleistein Avenue and have him on the ground, 8:20 p.m. May 1.
Woman at the Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street said someone tried breaking into her house the previous night and she has video evidence of it. Officers provided assistance at 10:10 p.m. May 1.
Caller on 31st Street lost both of her dogs that have collars on with her info. One is a 11-month-old red nose pitbull with light brown eyes and the other a colored brindle lab. Officers were unable to assist as of 10:05 a.m. May 2.
Brush being thrown into dumpsters on Kent Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2 p.m. May 2.
Bleistein Avenue woman said someone stole a gun from her vehicle during an altercation the previous day. Officers provided assistance at 4:35 p.m. May 2.
Assault occurred at Maverik North gas station on Big Horn Avenue at 9:20 p.m. May 2.
Officers assisted another agency at Red Lake on County Road 6WXE at 11:55 p.m. May 2.
Woman on 29th Street said her mother has been calling Yellowstone Behavioral Health and has been trying to have her committed. Police were unable to assist at 6 a.m. May 3.
Shoshone Trail South woman said her debit card was stolen and $500 was missing from her account, and her phone is also gone, 10:25 a.m. May 3.
A purse was stolen from a room at the Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone Avenue earlier in the day, 2:10 p.m. May 3.
Caller said it looked like someone broke into Grace Baptist Church on County Road 6WX the previous night and sprayed a bunch of fire extinguishers all over the place. It’s unknown if anything was taken as of 9:40 a.m. May 4.
Man at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road said his dog was shot by a BB gun but does not know when. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. May 4.
Caller at Walmart wants to talk to an officer about keeping the peace. Officers provided assistance at 10:30 a.m. May 4.
Tenant at the Mountain View Manor on 11th Street said her landlord has been harassing her. Officers provided assistance at 12:15 p.m. May 4.
Calico kitten, about three weeks old, found on 31st Street, 12:25 p.m. May 4.
Carter Avenue resident has questions for officer about kids playing in a park. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. May 4.
Woman on 29th Street said someone put sugar in her gas tank but doesn’t know who. Officers provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. May 4.
Bleistein Avenue woman said her ex has harassed her at work multiple times, trying to get her into trouble. Officers provided assistance at 4:30 p.m. May 4.
Four dogs locked in a car at Walmart with all the windows rolled up. Officers provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. May 4.
Mother said her daughter’s phone was stolen at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street on May 2 and they have a recorded confession of the person who did it, 7:50 p.m. May 4.
Resident on 32nd Street said someone left a box of feces on their porch. They said they possibly know who left it and the caller thinks they are going to be beat up. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 p.m. May 4.
