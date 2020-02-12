Valley Credit Union invites seniors to apply in Cody for its annual scholarship program.
The local credit union will be granting a $500 scholarship to one outstanding applicant to be used in pursuing their passions, whether that be through a traditional college/university setting or at an accredited trade school. The overarching purpose of the scholarship is to recognize and reward innovation and a creative passion for accomplishment.
Valley Credit Union developed the scholarship program four years ago to shine a spotlight on high school students who exert excellence in all areas. The credit union strives to continue its role as an active supporter of financial literacy in the local community.
“It has been fascinating and motivating to see these driven students’ accomplishments and how they put this money to use,” said Jeff Parsons, manager of Valley Credit Union’s Cody Branch. “We look forward to continuing this program for many years to come as supporting the educational advancement of our community’s young leaders is one of the best investments we could make.”
Applications must be submitted to the Cody Branch office at 1902 Cougar Ave. by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13. After the application process closes, each application is thoroughly reviewed by the branch manager and team and judged based on the level of professionalism and creativity. The scholarship winner will be announced in May.
Find the application at valleyfcu.com/about-us/valley-cares-for-kids.html. For more information contact Jeff Parsons, (307) 587-2274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.