CIVIL ACTIONS
Glenn and Merrily Gumpel v. Park County Board of Commissioners; The court ruled it does not have the requisite subject-matter jurisdiction over this case and it is dismissed. The Gumpel’s were requesting a certain land tract at the Copperleaf subdivision be required to remain unimproved and maintained in a natural state, that the owners of the tract be prohibited from making any improvements with roads, trails or parking areas and that the tract be prohibited from the use of motorized vehicles.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Brian Foss; Subpoenas for six individuals were submitted by the state. These include Deputy Clay Creel, Deputy Andy Varian, Dr. Gregory Cross, Dr. John Murray, Deputy Tom Toohey and Rebecca Varian. The defendant is facing 2 counts felony charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and applying pressure to the throat or neck through strangulation, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000. He is also facing a misdemeanor for domestic battery, a charge carrying up to 6 months in jail and $750. Foss is accused of strangling and smashing a victim’s face against his car console on New Years eve and dragging the person by the hair.
State v. Tristen Brewer; A Nov. 22 arraignment hearing has been set for Brewer. She is facing 2 counts abuse, neglect, abandonment, intimidation or exploitation of a vulnerable adult, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Brewer is accused of stealing money and keeping poor care of a Meeteetse man she was hired to take care of. She is currently in custody at the Park County Detention Center with $10,000 cash only bond.
State v. Sara Sanchez; Sanchez pleaded guilty to manufacturing or delivering meth, possession of a controlled substance and allowing a child in the presence of meth. A request has been submitted for her sentencing hearing. A presentence investigation has determined her a candidate for supervised probation. In July 2017, Sanchez was found with 3.45 grams of meth, kept in the presence of her child. Sanchez also sold a total of 7 grams of meth to undercover informants in 2016 and was alleged by other sources to have been a distributor for Bill Lee and was seen by witnesses holding large quantities of meth during that time frame.
State v. Sean Randoph; A 9 a.m. Thursday pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial has been set for Randolph. Randolph is accused of conspiring to deliver a controlled substance meth and possessing with intent to deliver meth, felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000. The defendant is accused of conspiring with the federally sentenced Bill Lee to sell meth in Thermopolis.
State v. Taryn Kokkeler; A 9 a.m. Thursday pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial has been set for Kokkeler. The defendant is accused of purchasing a half pound of meth from one of Bill Lee’s distributors and making a drug run with Lee. She is facing up to 60 years in prison and $75,000 in fines on two counts of intent to deliver meth and one count of conspiracy to deliver meth.
State v. Zachary Mundahl; A 1:30 p.m. Nov. 22 evidentiary hearing has been set for Mundahl. He is accused of not making payments towards restitution owed for theft of more than $1,000 from the uBlaze Vapor store. In a separate, unrelated crime, he is also facing charges for attempting and conspiring to deliver meth and manufacturing or delivering meth, felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. He is accused of being a member of the Bill Lee meth ring, trading Lee guns for meth and distributing large quantities of meth for him.
