Nolan James Lozier was born Dec. 21, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Bryan and Brooke Lozier of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces.
Nolan joins a 2-year-old sibling, Dawson.
Grandparents are Rod and Sheri Schutzman and Tim and Tiffany Lozier.
Tatiana Munoz was born Dec. 20, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Ildefonso Munoz and Polina Tatarinova of Cody.
She joins a 1-year-old sibling, Aleksey Munoz.
Grandparents are Maria Fuller and Nina Tatarinova and Aleksey Tatariov.
Everli Hartley was born Dec. 20, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Domanic Hartley and Myia Medina of Thermopolis.
She weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.
Grandparents are Johnny and Tracy Medina and Calvin and Misty Hartley.
Ryker Thomas Carter was born Dec. 20, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Richard and Elizabeth Carter of Powell.
He weighed 4 pounds 14 ounces.
Ryker joins a 9-year-old sibling, Raegan.
Ripley Utone Hamilton was born Dec. 17, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Jacob and Sager Hamilton of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 18 1/4 inches long.
Ripley joins a 2-year-old brother, Jaxon.
Grandparents are Scott and Paula Rhoads and Steve and Lorretta Hamilton.
Delilah Faye Alexander was born Dec. 19, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Jacob Alexander and Michaela Shaw of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Delilah joins three siblings: Amery, 11, Jonah, 4, and Grayson, 3.
Grandparent is Marlena Flesher.
Evelynn Castagne was born Dec. 17, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Garrett Casstagne and Kayla Ward of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces.
Grandparents are Tammy Castagne, Paul Ward, Ed Castagne, Leslie Bettcher and Toby Woodward.
Archie Guerrero Johnson was born Dec. 17, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Anthony and Paige Johnson of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces.
Archie joins two siblings: Theo, 4, and Skylar, 3.
Grandparents are Elizabeth Argumedo and Eddie Argumedo.
Hudson Rhyatt Blaze Johns was born Dec. 17, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Randall and Megan Johns of Basin.
She weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces.
Hudson joins two siblings: Emily, 8, and Raegan, 6.
Grandparents are Sean and Stacy Foote and Steve and Carolee Johns.
