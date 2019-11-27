The annual Wyoming Prescribed Fire Council meeting will review research, provide agency updates and ranch applications Dec. 3-4, at the Holiday Inn Cody at Buffalo Bill Village.
The WY-PFC meeting is in conjunction with the Wyoming Rural Fire Association conference Dec. 5-6.
“This meeting should be beneficial to anyone managing fire, including private landowners and agency staff,” said Derek Scasta, University of Wyoming Extension range management specialist.
An overview of prescribed fire activities across Wyoming will be given including updates on successful projects and research, said Scasta.
An executive board/advisory board working session is 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3, open to general membership, followed by a social at 6 p.m. at Millstone Pizza Company & Brewery.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, sessions are:
8 a.m. – Coffee and registration
8:30 a.m. – State of the Wyo-PFC
9 a.m. – Wyoming Rural Fire Association update
9:15 a.m. – Prescribed fire success stories
10:20 a.m. – Break
10:30 a.m. – Research and education updates
12:15 p.m. – Lunch (on your own)
1:30 p.m. – Research and education updates continue
2:30 p.m. – Break
2:45 p.m. – Looking to 2020 (round robin)
3:15 p.m. – Convene official meeting of the membership
Thursday, Dec. 5, will provide an opportunity for the WY-PFC and the Wyoming Rural Fire Association to discuss how they can help each other.
The Wyoming Rural Fire Association meeting continues Dec. 6.
To register for this free meeting and view a more detailed agenda, visit bit.ly/WY-PFC2019. For questions contact WYprescribedfire@gmail.com.
