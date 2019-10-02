“I can’t say enough good things about the free book apps from the Park County Public Library, Cody, “Lisa Kellerby Smith said. “I’m at a point in my life when it’s hard to sit down and read a physical book, but I can listen up a storm. Right now I’m listening to a book on RBDigital titled ‘The Fellowship; the Literary Lives of the Inklings,’ most notably J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis biographies. I almost didn’t make it past the preface (that was a rough listen ... it would have been a better read), but I love learning more about their lives and how their writings came about.”
Your library, along with the Wyoming State Library, subscribes to the RBdigital collection with access to over 30,000 audiobooks. Many titles are always available, never on hold and there’s something for everyone: from bestsellers to new titles; debut authors to major literary prize winners; children’s literature to business books and more.
Visit gowyld.net/econtent/rbdigital for RBdigital’s website and to download mobile apps for iOS, Android and Kindle. You’ll need your library card number and PIN to register a Park County Library System account.
RBDigital audiobooks will play on a computer. Books may be downloaded for playback off line. Books expire automatically after two weeks. If a popular or newly released selection is unavailable, it is possible to place a hold and receive an email notification.
The sleep timer allows you to set a story for 15 minute intervals up to 90 minutes.
To search by author, genre, series or availability choose advanced search.
Library staff is ready and willing to help with RBDigital access and other tech issues.
Hoopla digital media service use has exceeded the Park County Library Foundation’s projected cost. In a move to preserve access to movies, television shows, music, eBooks, audiobooks and comics, Park County library card holder Hoopla checkouts will soon be limited to three per month.
Grizzly Hall
Library programs are free and open to the public.
•Learn about the life of local artist Olive Fell and her artwork with Park County Archives curator Brian Beauvais, 6 p.m. Thursday.
•Lawrence Culver, associate professor of history at Utah State University, will present “Are We There Yet? Tourism and the American West,” 2 p.m. Saturday.
•“Pesky Pickle” book signing, 2 p.m. Oct. 12. This children’s book was illustrated by Gene Schrader and written by his daughter, Jamie Canon.
•NWC Writers presents Laramie author Alyson Hagy; reception 5 p.m., speaker 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Her books include “Scribe: A Novel,” “Ghosts of Wyoming: Stories,” and “Boleto: A Novel.”
•Photographer Ron Everhart with “The Joy of Carter Mountain” slide show, 2 p.m. Oct 19.
Biblio Bistro
Join a panel of local mental health leaders for “Mental Health Challenges in Park County: A Conversation,” 10 a.m-noon and 7-9 p.m. Nov. 7. This collaboration with Christ Church Cody will be similar to last winter’s “Being Mortal” discussions. Watch for details.
Automatic renewal
Items will now automatically renew for another checkout period except when there is a hold on them. Patrons who have requested email notification will receive a message when an item cannot be renewed. Otherwise, DVDs will renew for one more week, books and audiobooks for two weeks. This pilot program will allow better and longer access to library material.
Value listed on receipt
“Congratulations! Borrowing from your library saved: $xxx.xx” has been added to the bottom of the checkout slip. The library board and county commissioners will be able to see monthly and quarterly reports tracking checkouts and listing the cumulative return on tax payer investment.
Online registration
Beginning at parkcountylibrary.org drop any character into the “Search Park County Library Catalog” field at the top right to go to the next screen. Again at the top right, choose the “Adult” or “Youth” link after “Need a Library Card?”
Once the online application is complete, bring a photo ID and proof of residency to the library within two weeks to activate this registration.
Teen Room
A library for students in grades 6-12.
Drop in for:
•K.B.A.R. Kick Back and Relax, 2:30 p.m. Friday.
•“Charlie Brown’s the Great Pumpkin” movie afternoon, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
•Homeschool Hour, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
•Homework Hour, 4-5 p.m. Thursdays. No computer gaming during this quiet time.
•Sign up for After Hours Nerf Wars, 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
Stop by for a calendar or visit parkcountylibrary.org/teens. For details contact Shelly Waidelich (307) 527-1889 or sw@parkcountylibrary.org. On Facebook follow Park County Public Library Teen Room.
In the Children’s Library
Drop in for:
•Sleepy Time Stories for the whole family, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday.
•Toddler Time for ages 1-4, 10-10:20 a.m. Mondays except Oct. 14.
•Story Time for all ages, 10-10:30 a.m., Tuesdays (except Oct. 22) and Wednesdays.
•Screen-free Crafternoons with take and make kits, snacks, games and books, 3-8 p.m. Thursdays.
Sign up for:
•CRC Playgroup for ages 1-3, 10-11 a.m. Oct. 18.
•Read to a Dog for grades K-5, 15 minute sessions with an expert listener, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays except Oct. 22.
•Pumpkins and Bats art with Paige Bacon for grades K-5, 4:14-5 p.m. Oct. 24.
•Day After Halloween Costume Party for grades K-5, 2-3 p.m. Nov. 1.
For details contact Holly Baker, (307) 527-1884, hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org or visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids. Follow codykidsread on Twitter and Facebook.
The libraries will be closed Oct. 14 for Columbus Day. The Powell and Meeteetse libraries will be closed all day for staff training and the Cody library will be open 5-8 p.m. Oct. 22
For more information call (307) 527-1880, visit parkcountylibrary.org/calendar/, find Mabel Wilkinson or Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook or email news@parkcountylibrary.org.
