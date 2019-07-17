Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 13, 4:26 p.m., four units and 18 personnel responded to report of grass fire caused by lightning at milepost 71 on Greybull Highway. Extinguished and turned over to BLM. About 1/4 acre burned. Time in service: 1 hour 54 minutes.
July 13, 5:50 p.m., one unit and 17 personnel responded to second grass fire caused by lightning in same area, milepost 70, Greybull Highway. Extinguished and turned over to BLM. About 1 acre burned. Time in service: 50 minutes.
July 14, 3:53 p.m., one unit and 27 personnel responded to report of Jeep leaking gas outside the Irma at 1192 Sheridan. Cancelled. Time in service: 4 minutes.
