Callen James Moore was born Feb. 5, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Derek and Milli Moore of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
Callen joins two siblings: Sophia, 6, and Alexa, 4.
Grandparents are Dan and Linda Stamness and Phil and Brenda Moore.
Bishop Andrew Canapp and Adrian Richard Canapp were born Feb. 7, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Justin Canapp and Laura Ricchio-Canapp of Cody.
Bishop weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce. Adrian weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces.
The twin brothers join a sister, Haven, 6.
Grandparents are Andrew and Rose Ricchio and Gene and Gloria Wilson.
Cleo Carlin Skates was born Feb. 8, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Kory and Ashley Skates of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
Cleo joins two siblings: Archer, 6, and Bear, 4.
Grandparents are Tony and Lee Ann Beaverson, Kevin Skates and Liz Skates.
Harper Sue Betters was born Feb. 8, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Cordell and Tiffanie Betters of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.
Harper joins a 3-year-old sister, Hazel.
Grandparents are Jim and Pam Betters and Tony and Janice Sorenson.
Phoebe Layne Poulsen was born Feb. 9, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Derek and Poersche Poulsen of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces.
Grandparents are Deena Williams and Joesph E. Ostby Jr.
