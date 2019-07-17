In May the Buffalo Bill Center of the West was granted a Sustainability Excellence Award from the American Alliance of Museums for its long-term efforts to reduce energy consumption.
Only one or two museums receive this national award each year. The SEA is a signature program of the Environment and Climate Network that educates, facilitates and encourages green practices in museums.
Phil Anthony, operating engineer with the Center’s facilities department, said, “the award vindicates 20 years’ worth of work.”
Anthony has been a part of the Center’s sustainability upgrades for more than 20 years. Since 2011, he has also been an active member of the BBCW Green Team, a group of staff volunteers who do their part in promoting sustainability and managing a recycling program.
After years of experience and witnessed improvements, “I would like to be a part of a greater community that deals with sustainability improvements within museums,” Anthony said.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star Portfolio Manager program currently does not have a category for museums. The program tracks energy consumption to rate a particular property as compared to other buildings in similar occupancy categories and climate zones.
“The more facilities participate, the more we will be able to compare ourselves to others, looking for improvements in energy management,” Anthony said.
Upon receiving the award, long-term plans to replace aging equipment and improve sustainability within the museum continue.
