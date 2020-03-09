The Cody Rotary Club is looking for all manner of talented local middle and high school students in the area to audition for the “All New Cody Rotary Talent and Variety Show” show.
The annual Cody Rotary Show is the major fundraiser for the local chapter, and for its 69th show the club decided to add something new to its regular show.
Auditions are 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cody Cattle Company. Competitors will have to preregister on the club’s Facebook page. Luke Hopkins, the president of the Cody Rotary Club, said it will be and exciting addition to their already popular material for the show.
“We are going to include many of the familiar parts of the show, but now also a youth talent competition, which we haven’t had before,” Hopkins said. “We’re looking for all types of talents, whether its musical, speaking, acting, dancing, ventriloquism or magic, or whatever the kids can come up with.”
There are middle school and high school divisions. Both will have their own sets of prizes. First place is $500, second $300 and third $200.
Aside from the talent segments with the students, the show will still have all of its familiar segments from shows past. Usually based around jokes about local events, there are also popular skits such as “KOLD News” and “The Old Geezers” that will still be a part of the show.
Funds raised at the show go to local and international projects supported by the club. Previous projects funded by the club include playgrounds and park pavilions, as well as the Happy Feet program that provides shoes and snow boots for local children.
Currently, the biggest international program the club is fundraising money for is trying to get clean water for a Guatemalan village. The club also helps with hosting and sending out international exchange students.
After auditions, there will be plenty of time to practice for the shows April 17-18 at 7 p.m. The shows are at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium and admission is $5 per person. Hopkins said the shows will be separated, with the middle schoolers performing Friday and the high schoolers performing Saturday, making for two slightly different shows for the two nights.
“We wanted to include kids because we like helping kids, and we thought this was a way to encourage them and their talents,” Hopkins said. “Putting a little money in their pockets, for whatever they would like, was also a nice thing we felt would be good for them. We wanted to encourage their talent development, because we have a lot of talented kids in Cody and we wanted to get them on stage.”
