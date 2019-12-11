Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin teems with musical and theatrical talent, offering excellent holiday entertainment opportunities everywhere you look – and listen.
Going 90 years strong, Cody Music Club presents “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” Silver Tea, 2:30 p.m. Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, 825 Simpson Ave.
Admission is free and donations are strongly encouraged in support of Cody Music Club’s mission, which is music education through scholarships and education.
Fifty Cody Music Club members from the area have worked since early November on vocal and instrumental musical offerings, directed by Carisa French and accompanied by pianist Laurel Stenlund.
Familiar holiday favorites include treats such as Wade French’s brass ensemble performing “What Child is This,” featuring Michael Thomas, Danae Thomas, Porter Laing, Xavier Stover and French.
Conor Jacobson will play a violin solo, “Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring.”
Instruments include brass, violin, oboe, pipe organ, glockenspiel and flute.
Don Christman will lead a Baroque Ensemble during the Silver Tea, which brings the whole afternoon to a festive and tasty conclusion.
Stay and enjoy homemade confections provided by Cody Music Club members.
“Music Club offers us an amazing place to come together to share our talents, even when our talents are very different,” said club president Abbey Whitlock Krubeck.
“We work and sing together, we form lifelong friendships and we have fun.”
Tea and treats will be served following the performance.
If you go
What: Cody Music Club’s Silver Tea.
When: 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Where: Christ Episcopal Church, 825 Simpson Ave.
Cost: Free, donations encouraged
