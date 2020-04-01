Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jonathan De Atley, $105; Amy Hebbler, $115; Devyn Engdahl, $75; Rosando Cruz, $115; Theresa Skalsky, $90; Kain Baxter, $88; Shana Jones, $90; Ethan Bell, $115; Austin Watts, $75; Grant Martin, $90.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
David Doan II, no auto insurance and invalid documents, $955; Rebecca Varian, driving with suspended license, $100; Austin Dunks, invalid driver’s license, 10 days jail suspended, 90 days probation, $115; Dennis Misner, hunting, trap, fish or collecting antlers without private landowner permission, $435; Cynthia Weed, expired temporary license, $125; Austin Watts, invalid driver’s license, $125; Tomey Romine, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 180 days, 173 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,005; Richard Hodson, no proof of insurance, $545; Steve Novakovich Jr., invalid docs, $135; Novakovich Jr., no seat belt, $25; Luca Swindler, invalid driver’s license, 10 days jail suspended, 90 days probation, $200.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Thomas White, Corsicana, Texas, $105; Eric Albrecht, Huntley, Mont., $115; Eric Albrecht, Huntley, Mont., $135; Mayra Gomez, North Bergen, N.J., $125; Dalton Young, Gillette, $105; Clinton Bradshaw, Lyman, $88; Joshua Marquez, Billings, $170; Chance Mahan, Newbern, Tenn., $115; Garrett Phillips, Tempe, Ariz., $100; Aaron Davidson, Burlington, $125; Maya Mulleneaux, Musselshell, Mont., $88.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Cathy Stanley, Hamilton, Mont., failure to provide proof of insurance, $545.
