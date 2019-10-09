Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 2, 8:14 a.m., one unit and 25 personnel responded to alarm at 3566 County Road 6WX. Cancelled.
Oct. 2, 9:58 a.m., four units and 17 personnel responded to report of one-vehicle accident at milepost 26, US 14-16-20 West. Assisted highway patrol. Time in service: 2 hours 2 minutes.
Oct. 3, 4:34 p.m., one unit and 25 personnel responded to alarm at 1995 CR 6WX. Cancelled.
Oct. 5, 5:55 p.m., three units and 12 personnel responded to report of fire at Lane 19 and US 14A. Investigated; controlled burn without permit. Time in service: 35 minutes.
Oct. 6, 8:07 p.m., three units and 16 personnel responded to report of dumpster fire at 1613 Alger Ave. Extinguished. Time in service: 33 minutes.
Oct. 7, 8:20 p.m., five units and 22 personnel responded to report of downed power line at Road 2ABW. Stood by for Rocky Mountain Power. Time in service: 1 hour 30 minutes.
