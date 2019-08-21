Friday, August 23rd
Cody
Artist-in-Residence John Pepion, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Live music by Abby Krubeck, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Wapiti Valley Songwriters Festival, starts 1 p.m., Yellowstone Cutthroat Guest Ranch.
Cody Country Car Show parade, 6:30 p.m., downtown. “Grease” viewing at dusk, City Park.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, August 24th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Friends of a Legacy educational kiosk and Wild Horse Highway sign unveiling, 10 a.m., 27 miles east of Cody at the FOAL property.
Picnic in the Park for members and family, 11 a.m., Senior Center.
Cody Country Car Show, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., City Park.
Wapiti Valley Songwriters Festival, starts 1 p.m., Yellowstone Cutthroat Guest Ranch.
Sunday, August 25th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, August 26th
Cody
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, August 27th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.