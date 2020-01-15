Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Jan. 8, 4:41 p.m., three units and 12 personnel responded to alarm at 5586 US 14-16-20 East. Investigated. Time in service: 19 minutes.
Jan. 13, 7:48 p.m., six units and 23 personnel responded to report of fire at unoccupied 1037 Rumsey residence undergoing remodeling. Originated as chimney fire; extinguished. Time in service: 1 hour 12 minutes.
