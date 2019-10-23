Friday, October 25th
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Buffalo Gals Luncheon, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Guest speaker Affie Ellis, Wyoming’s first Navajo and Native-American state senator. Cost is $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, October 26th
Cody
What Wyoming Wants fall vendor show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Cody ABATE Toy Run, starts at noon at 4 Corners Bar in Lovell, to Red Zone in Powell, ends at Millstone in Cody for toy drop off.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser, 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Spaghetti dinner $15 per person. Silent auction, raffle and sale items.
Sunday, October 27th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Harvest of Harmony Concert, 2-3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church. A cappella music ranging from show tunes, love songs, western favorites and a salute to the military. An annual event and fundraiser for music scholarship funds to young women in the Big Horn and Park County area. Free admission.
Monday, October 28th
Cody
Paintbrush Piecers Quilt Guild meeting, 6 p.m., Cody Senior Center. Business meeting, show and tell, and program by Sue Hanson, owner of Trackside Quilt Shop, Laurel. Meetings are free and guests are welcome. For more information contact Marybeth, (307) 754-5399.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, October 29th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
