The Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation is seeking applicants for the annual Gary Beach memorial scholarship.
This $1,200 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year is available to students enrolled at the college junior level or higher in Wyoming.
The Gary Beach scholarship was created in 2006 in honor of Gary Beach, a longtime Department of Environmental Quality employee.
Beach served for several years as administrator of the water quality division and worked tirelessly to protect and enhance Wyoming’s water resources.
Students focusing on natural resource management are encouraged to apply.
The applicant must be enrolled at the University of Wyoming, or an accredited Wyoming Community College eligible bachelor’s degree program. The applicant must be enrolled in one of the following academic majors: environment and natural resources, water resources, rangeland ecology and watershed management or a related field.
Applications and scholarship criteria can be obtained by contacting the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation at (307) 632-5716 or online at wynaturalresourcefoundation.com.
Applications, copy of official transcripts from all colleges or universities attended and one letter of recommendation should be submitted no later than May 30 to the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation; Bobbie Frank, Executive director, 517 E. 19th Street; Cheyenne, WY 82001 or bobbie.frank@conservewy.com.
