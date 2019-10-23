Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 16, 9:52 p.m., four units and 19 personnel responded to report of truck on fire at milepost 62 on US 14-16-20 East. Extinguished. Time in service: 1 hour 8 minutes.
Oct. 17, 9:28 a.m., three units and 14 personnel responded to vehicle accident at 331 Roberts St. Investigated. Time in service: 22 minutes.
Oct. 17, 1:49 p.m., three units and 13 personnel responded to report of gas smell at 132 Yellowstone. Investigated. Time in service: 31 minutes.
Oct. 17, 1:17 p.m., four units and 18 personnel responded to vehicle accident at intersection of county roads 3JU and 3FK. Investigated. Time in service: 43 minutes.
Oct. 19, 6:53 a.m., one unit and 25 personnel responded to alarm at 902 Blackburn. Canceled. Time in service: 3 minutes.
Oct. 21, 2:17 p.m., three units and 19 personnel responded to request for medical assist transferring person at 52 Lost Lane. Time in service: 1 hour 13 minutes.
Oct. 21, 8:32 p.m., three units and 21 personnel responded to carbon monoxide alarm at 1821 1/2 Stampede. Investigated. Time in service: 18 minutes.
