Dates for calligraphy instruction in the Cody Country Art League classroom have changed.
Instead of starting this week, the six-session Wednesday calligraphy classes will start Oct. 9.
Intended for people with some knowledge of calligraphy already, classes will continue weekly through Nov. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The cost is $300.
Instructor and local artist Cate Crawford will explore composition, layout and variations on the “foundational hand.”
Call CCAL to register, (307) 587-3597.
