Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Jan. 16, 11:50 a.m., four units and 16 personnel responded to report of grass fire at 43 Shiloh Road. Out of control weed burn. Extinguished. Time in service: 55 minutes.
Jan. 20, 9:51 p.m., three units and 18 personnel responded to report of grease fire at 2901 E Ave. Out upon arrival. Investigated. Time in service: 39 minutes.
Jan. 21, 8:46 a.m., five units and 21 personnel responded to report of chicken coop on fire at 66 Hitching Post Drive residence. Fire started when heat lamp fell on floor. Extinguished. Time in service: 1 hour 12 minutes.
