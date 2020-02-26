CIVIL ACTIONS
Ede Dozier and Jim Dozier v. Gail Construction LLC; The defendants have submitted a motion to preclude the plaintiff’s counsel from offering personal opinions about the defendant or any work it has performed. A 9 a.m. March 9 bench trial is scheduled for this case. The plaintiffs allege Gail did not perform construction services as desired for a handicapped accessible apartment, and are now charging $75,000 more than the original contract price for their services. Gail asserts that after the original contract was signed the parties orally modified its terms. The defendants claim the Doziers owe $86,405.45 for construction and additional attorney fees.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Sean Randolph; Randolph pleaded guilty to conspiring to deliver Schedule II controlled substance meth. A second charge for that crime was dismissed without prejudice per his plea deal. A presentence investigation and substance abuse assessment will be performed on Randolph, and he will be sentenced on a later date. The defendant conspired with the federally sentenced Bill Lee to sell meth in Thermopolis.
State v. Zachary Robinson; Robinson admitted to violating his probation. A presentence investigation will be conducted for consideration at his sentencing. In October 2017, Robinson was found guilty for possession of meth – his third or subsequent offense. At that time he was sentenced to 4 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. In November he tested positive for meth and attempted to falsify a drug test.
State v. Anthony Maestas; A May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial was set for Maestas. He is facing charges for influencing or intimidating a witness and aggravated assault and battery of a pregnant woman, felonies carrying up to 20 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for domestic battery, a charge carrying 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. Maestas has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is still in custody with a $110,450 cash-only bond.
State v. Eboni Jackson; An 11 a.m. Thursday arraignment hearing is set for Jackson. She is facing charges for permitting a child in the presence of meth, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Jackson is also facing a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance meth, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,000 in fines. While conducting a January warrant search for another individual, Jackson was allegedly found with meth, meth and marijuana paraphernalia in the Powell apartment where her child lives.
State v. Jessica Stephens; An 11 a.m. Thursday arraignment hearing is set for Stephens. She is facing a felony charge for making false statements or misrepresentations to receive supplemental nutrition assistance, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Stephens is accused of lying about who was living in her home from May 2014-May 2016.
State v. Ethan Tirrell; An 11 a.m. Thursday arraignment hearing is set for Tirrell. He is facing charges for causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman and causing bodily injury to a household member by impeding the normal breathing to the throat or neck, felonies carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Tirrell is accused of kicking and suffocating his girlfriend who is pregnant, with a pillow. He said he was acting in self defense and that she hit her own head on a wall, causing her to lose consciousness. Tirrell is currently in custody with $15,000 cash-only bond.
State v. Randy Matthews; An 11 a.m. Thursday arraignment hearing is set for Matthews. He is facing charges for possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Matthews is accused of leaving marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia on a bench at Washington Park in Powell.
State v. Garrettson Wells; A 2 p.m. March 2 arraignment hearing was set for Wells. He is facing charges for possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for criminal trespassing, a charge carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. Wells is accused of possessing 1.2 ounces of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, a small digital scale and an open bottle of vodka while parked outside private storage units on Sheridan Avenue.
State v. James Cote; A 2 p.m. March 2 arraignment hearing was set for Cote. He is facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol – his fifth offense in 10 years, a felony carrying up to 7 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Cote is also facing a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license, a charge carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. Cote was allegedly found under the influence of alcohol in a parked, running truck in Cody on Jan. 7.
State v. Gabriel Menuey; Menuey has waived extradition so that she can travel in Wyoming and Montana. She is charged with 3 felony counts for making false statements or misrepresentations to receive supplemental nutrition assistance, a charge carrying up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. The Social Security Administration Office alleges she received $19,316 in misused funds from 2014-2018.
State v. Christian Birky; An 11 a.m. arraignment hearing was set for Birky. Birky is facing charges for possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for interference with a peace officer, a charge carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,000 in fines. On Feb. 11, Birky was allegedly found with 21 grams of marijuana while staying at the Best Choice Motel in Powell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.