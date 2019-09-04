Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Tanner Blatt, $125; Timothy James O’Hara, $90; Brandi Hecker, $90; Tyler Lotspeich, $88.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Katie Smith, possessing controlled substance – plant, $455; William Carroll, flashing signals – red, $85; Brook-Lynn Jones, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $355; Anna Corson, DUI controlled substance – first offense within 10 years, no insurance, $1,505;
William Cramer, operate vehicle with improper equipment, $75; Calvin Wick, use of controlled substance, $455; Amanda McGonagle, improper use of child restraint system, $65; Connor Michael Hamilton, breach of peace, $405;
George Owens, DUI alcohol – second within 10 years, $1,005; Matthew Tully, criminal trespass, $655; Heather Hanson, driving with suspended, cancelled or revoked license, $435; No title, registration and plates, $135.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Joseph Lahey, Billings, $90; Joshua McNeill, Yelm, Wash., $90; Ricard Zamora, Denver, $135; Sarah Clar, Powell, $180; Bonny Gray, St. Pete Beach, Fla., $90; Roxie Walters, Powell, $88;
Heather Bryant, Warrior, Ala., $88; Hardy Hall, Shreveport, La., $88; Juan Alvarez, Los Angeles, $90; Daniel Schilder, Las Vegas, Nev., $90;
Boleslaw Piszczek, Chicago, $110; Ryan Terrell, California, Penn., $82; Annaliese Preus, Maple Grove, Minn., $90; Eileen Navratil, Spokane, Wash., $90; Denise Zickefoose, Powell, $88.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Mark Marp, Jacksonville, Fla., improper passing, $85; Kelly Fitzgerald, Alberton, Mont., stop sign, $125; Derrick Scott, Bozeman, Mont., stop sign, $125; Patrick Smith, Basin, seat belt, $25, stop sign, $135; Dalton Wisner, Bozeman, Mont., not staying in lane, $75; Peter Ferfes II, Powell, seat belt, $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.