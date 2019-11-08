Hip Hop artist and businessman Kanye West announced Thursday he will be relocating the headquarters of his billion-dollar shoe and clothing company, Yeezy, to Cody.
He made the announcement during the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, while giving insight on a variety of different topics.
West said the headquarters will be located at his more than 4,000 acre West Lake, recently officially confirmed he has purchased. The property just south of Cody was formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch.
It is not clear at this point whether any Yeezy manufacturing will be moved to Cody as well, but West did express his intention to move manufacturing to the United States in the near future.
According to Forbes Magazine, Yeezy is expected to top $1.5 billion in sales in 2019. As of 2018, Yeezy headquarters were located in Calabasas, Calif., where he owns a home with his wife Kim Kardashian.
West, who considers his brand, "the Apple (computers) of apparel," emphasizes the avant garde fashion styles presented in the company lineup.
During his presentation at the Innovation Festival, West also mentioned plans to run for president in 2024, adding he will provide so many jobs by that point, "I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk," for president.
