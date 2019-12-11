CIVIL ACTIONS
RMCC Inc. and IEC Real Estate Holdings LLC v. Park County Commissioners; RMCC has submitted a response to the commissioners motion for the court to reconsider its decision on the commissioner’s lack of jurisdiction ruling on RMCC’s petition. The plaintiff alleges they were not formally notified by the commissioners of a zoning change. RMCC is petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Bryon Hackworth; Hackworth pled guilty to permitting children in the presence of meth and possessing controlled substance meth. He will face sentencing at a later date. Per his plea deal, three charges were dismissed. Hackworth was found with meth and marijuana during a probation home visit in August, while four children were in the home.
State v. Ted Slaght; Slaght was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation with a 5-7 year suspended prison sentence. He tested positive for oxycodone and was in the presence of a convicted criminal in November 2018. Both acts violated the terms of his 5 year probation he was sentenced for delivery of morphine and oxycodone in 2016.
State v. Kenneth Geissler; A Jan. 21 forensic evaluation for criminal responsibility hearing was set for Geissler. Geissler has pleaded not guilty to soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor. The felony charges Geissler is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750. The defendant is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
State v. Nathan Wilson; A March 12 pretrial conference and April 15 jury trial was set for Wilson. He is facing charges for burglary, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Wilson is also facing misdemeanors for theft of property valued less than $1,000 and destroying property valued less than $1,000, charges carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,500 in fines. Wilson is accused of breaking into a room at the Super 8 motel in October and stealing items.
State v. Dean Clarke; Clarke is charged with violating a stalking protection order, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for violating a protection order, charge carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. Clarke is accused of stalking a woman he was on a pre-existing stalking protection order in August, leaving a package for a female at her residence.
