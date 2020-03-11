Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 3, 12:46 p.m., three units and 27 personnel responded to report of vehicle accident at 16th and Sheridan. Investigated. Time in service: 14 minutes.
March 6, 2:45 p.m., five units and 17 personnel responded to report of grass fire at 278 County Road 7WC. Controlled burn out of control, extinguished. About 1 acre burned. Time in service: 1 hour 15 minutes.
March 6, 4:14 p.m., four units and 18 personnel responded to report of vehicle fire at 4330 Pat O’Hara Mountain Drive. Undetermined cause. Extinguished. Time in service: 41 minutes.
March 7, 9:33 a.m., three units and 14 personnel responded to report of natural gas leak at 1802 Rumsey. Ventilated building and turned over to Black Hills Energy. Time in service: 10:45.
March 7, 12:24 p.m., four units and 15 personnel responded to report of rekindled grass fire at 278 Road 7WC. Extinguished. Time in service: 1 hour 6 minutes.
March 7, 1:45 p.m., two units and 18 personnel responded to call from Powell Fire Department requesting mutual aid to fight grass fire. Time in service: 2 hours 45 minutes.
March 8, 12:40 p.m., three units and 26 personnel responded to alarm at 1131 11th St. Investigated. Time in service: 30 minutes.
