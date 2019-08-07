Friday, August 9
Cody
Kimberly Fisher with Earthly Insights talks holistic care, 10 a.m., Senior Center.
Live music by Laurel Stenlund, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Mini Paintings Exhibit and Sale opening reception, 5-7 p.m., Cody Country Art League. Exhibits displayed through Sept. 7.
Buffalo Bill Scramble, 6 p.m., Olive Glenn Country Club.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, August 10
Cody
Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Buffalo Bill State Park.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
The Jack “Loped” Over the Moon Cody Medical Foundation Fundraiser, 6-10 p.m., The Terrace.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre.
Meeteetse
Kirwin Tour, 8:30 a.m.-noon, tour leaves Meeteetse Museums at 8:30 a.m. and begins on site at 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, August 11
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: the Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., The Studio Theatre.
Monday, August 12
Cody
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, August 13
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.