Given the uncertainty facing many graduates from the 2020 class, the University of Wyoming has offered an option for continuing education.
As graduates across the nation prepare to enter a volatile job market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UW’s Office of Graduate Education has worked with various campus programs to students pursue advanced degrees in their chosen fields. The programs have extended application deadlines to accommodate those students whose plans have been affected by global economic difficulties stemming from COVID-19.
A list of graduate programs is available at uwyo.edu/uwgrad/prospective/academic.html and includes information about programs with distance education and certificate options.
For more information, email Julie Sheldon, UW Office of Graduate Education, at jsheldo2@uwyo.edu.
Programs with extended deadlines include:
Animal science, M.S., Ph.D., May 15
Chemical engineeringM.S., Ph.D., May 15
Economics, M.S., Ph.D., May 15
Natural science, M.S., May 15
Spanish, M.A., May 15
Speech language Pathology, M.A., May 29
Counselor education, Ph.D., June 1
Curriculum and instruction, Ph.D., June 1
Geology and geophysics, M.S., Ph.D., June 1
Music, M.M., performer’s certificate, June 1
Petroleum engineering, M.S., Ph.D., June 15
Electrical engineering, M.S., Ph.D., June 15
Accounting, M.S., June 30
Business administration, MBA, June 30
Finance, M.S., June 30
International relations, M.A., Aug. 15
Political science, M.A., Aug. 15
Public administration, M.A., Aug. 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.