Given the uncertainty facing many graduates from the 2020 class, the University of Wyoming has offered an option for continuing education.

As graduates across the nation prepare to enter a volatile job market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UW’s Office of Graduate Education has worked with various campus programs to students pursue advanced degrees in their chosen fields. The programs have extended application deadlines to accommodate those students whose plans have been affected by global economic difficulties stemming from COVID-19.

A list of graduate programs is available at uwyo.edu/uwgrad/prospective/academic.html and includes information about programs with distance education and certificate options.

For more information, email Julie Sheldon, UW Office of Graduate Education, at jsheldo2@uwyo.edu.

Programs with extended deadlines include:

Animal science, M.S., Ph.D., May 15

Chemical engineeringM.S., Ph.D., May 15

Economics, M.S., Ph.D., May 15

Natural science, M.S., May 15

Spanish, M.A., May 15

Speech language Pathology, M.A., May 29

Counselor education, Ph.D., June 1

Curriculum and instruction, Ph.D., June 1

Geology and geophysics, M.S., Ph.D., June 1

Music, M.M., performer’s certificate, June 1

Petroleum engineering, M.S., Ph.D., June 15

Electrical engineering, M.S., Ph.D., June 15

Accounting, M.S., June 30

Business administration, MBA, June 30

Finance, M.S., June 30

International relations, M.A., Aug. 15

Political science, M.A., Aug. 15

Public administration, M.A., Aug. 15

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.