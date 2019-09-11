CIVIL ACTIONS
Collection Professionals Inc. v. Bryan Madia; The plaintiff is accusing Madia of owing $71,271.55 in unpaid hospital bills in Sheridan and Buffalo. Judge Bill Simpson will preside over this case.
Jerry Farwell v. Paul Bliss dba Bliss Cattle Company; Paul Bliss was ordered to pay $55,399 in damages. Bliss was found guilty for falsely representing a $42,000 trailer he sold to him. He must pay this entire amount by Oct. 1. Once Bliss makes the full payment he must make arrangements to get the trailer back from Farwell. He must obtain this property within the next 6 months.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Kimberly Kleiner; A mental evaluation by a designated examiner has been ordered for Kleiner. A mental evaluation had been ordered for Kleiner in January but she refused to receive a psychological evaluation from the Wyoming State Hospital. Kleiner is charged with possession of meth and marijuana, a third or subsequent charge for both substances. She is facing up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines if found guilty to both. Kleiner was found with marijuana and meth at her house in August 2018.
State v. Robert Pedro; A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial was set for Pedro. He is facing charges for delivery of meth and conspiring to deliver meth, charges carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000. Pedro is accused of being involved with the Bill Lee meth ring in 2017.
State v. Juanita Morris; A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial was set for Morris. Morris is accused of possession of marijuana, meth, and Clonazepam – her third or subsequent charge for each, charges carrying up to 15 years in prison and $15,000. She is also facing a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license, a charge carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750. Morris was found with meth and marijuana during a Powell traffic stop in June.
State v. Thomas Cover; A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial was set for Cover. He is charged with possession of meth – his third charge for such, a crime carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Cover is also facing misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of meth and with a suspended license, marking an improper left turn, speeding, and driving without insurance, for which he could face up to 1 year and 202 days in prison and $3,244 in fines. Cover was found with a pipe containing meth residue during a Cody traffic stop in July.
State v. Jacob Rooney; A $3,500 cash or surety bond was set for Rooney and he also must stay in either Park, Washakie or Hot Springs counties. Rooney is charged with possession of marijuana- his fourth charge for such, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Marijuana was found in the defendant’s vehicle when he was ordered to come to the Park County Law Enforcement Center for a drug test, after a traffic stop. Rooney was out on bond when this happened for felony possession of a controlled substance.
State v. Brian Foss; A 9 a.m. Friday scheduling conference was set for Foss. The defendant is facing 2 counts felony charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and applying pressure to the throat or neck through strangulation, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000. He is also facing a misdemeanor for domestic battery, a charge carrying up to 6 months in jail and $750. Foss is accused of strangling and smashing a victim’s face against his car console on New Years eve and dragging them by their hair.
State v. Desirae Gams; Gams has her evidentiary hearing delayed until Hot Springs County circuit court rules on the charges she is accused of breaking her Park County probation with. She was arrested in Thermopolis on Aug. 2 for child endangerment and interference with a peace officer. Authorities said her 18-month-old boy was left in her running Lincoln vehicle while she was inside the One Eyed Buffalo Brewery Company for about an hour. Gams was on 3 years supervised probation from a third possession of marijuana sentence in December 2018.
State v. John Bradish; Bradish is being charged with 2 counts knowingly causing or attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer, felonies carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest and disturbing the peace, charges carrying up to 1.5 years in prison and $1,750 in fines. He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Nov. 14 and jury trial Dec. 11. Bradish is accused of fighting and resisting arrest from Powell police officers in June, biting two different officers.
State v. Bridgette Hine; The state has submitted a petition to revoke Hine’s probation. She is accused of testing positive for meth in May, failed to report to her supervising agent and made her whereabouts unknown in June. In April, Hine was sentenced to 1 year supervised probation and a 30-day suspended jail sentence after admitting to being in contempt of court for two different required drug testings. She was required to undergo drug testing and random searches in April 2018
