Friday, February 21st
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Feasting on Music Noon concert, 12:10-1 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church. The Baroque Ensemble performs.
Clay Fun Sculpture Workshop Series for kids in grades 3-5, 2:30-4 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
The 119th Founders Day Banquet, 6-10 p.m., The Irma. The Cody Country Chamber of Commerce celebrates tradition and recognizes local business success.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., Cody VFW.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, February 22nd
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Free Music Therapy Talk and Screening, 9 a.m., Grizzly Room at the Cody Library.
Buffalo Bill Birthday Ball, 6-9 p.m., Cody Auditorium. Dancing, prime rib dinner, gun raffle, silent and live auctions, and Wild West entertainment. Fundraiser for the Knight’s of Columbus and net proceeds from the ball benefit many local charities. For tickets, contact John Robb, (307) 527-6732.
Sunday, February 23rd
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, February 24th
Cody
Cody Club Roundtable, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), Mondays, 6:30-8 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, find us on Facebook at Yellowstone Harmony Chorus or call Cathy Wacaser (307) 272-1544.
Tuesday, February 25th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Reboot Combat Recovery, 6:30-8:30 p.m., CMA Church. This starts a 12-week course focusing on the spiritual aspects of combat recovery. Dinner and childcare provided.
Powell
Heart Mountain Roller Derby practice, 6 p.m., Park County Fairgrounds.
Northwest Jazz Festival concert, 6:30-9 p.m., Powell High School.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Powell National Guard Armory. For information call (307) 762-3536, (307) 460-8016 or (253) 313-3639.
