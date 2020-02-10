During Heart Mountain Academy’s recent “Shark Tank,” one group didn’t have to make a presentation, as the members had already sold their idea for a shed to a community member.
Senior Travis Carroll was on Cody Classifieds when he saw a post asking for a shed.
“I reached out and told him our school was doing a project on that and he talked to us,” he said.
The man met with the students about what size he wanted and they drew up blueprints.
“We had just started to do a list of stuff we had to do (for Shark Tank) and then this opportunity came along and it was a completely different side of it,” Carroll said.
The group is building a 12-by-16 shed with a 6-by-12 roof pitch. Ahead of the other groups, their materials arrived last week and they’ve started building the shed.
Carroll said he was glad not to have to present to the sharks.
“I have stage fright so I’m happy we got around that.”
He said the project has helped him understand how businesses work.
“I’m thinking of opening up a restaurant (in the future) and now I know how to start and what I need to do.”
