CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Bryon Hackworth; Hackworth was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison with credit for 190 days served, and $885 in court fees after pleading guilty to permitting children in the presence of meth and possessing controlled substance meth. Hackworth was found with meth and marijuana during a probation home visit in August, while four children were in the home.
State v. Elizabeth Blount; Blount was sentenced to a 90-day suspended jail term and 6 months unsupervised probation. She also must pay $250 in court fees at a rate of $30 per month. Blount pled no contest to being in contempt of court for a juvenile case involving an allegedly neglected child. She was charged after testing positive for meth 3 times in late 2019. Blount is already serving supervised probation for a separate crime.
State v. Ethan Tirrell; A hearing has been requested on the defendant’s request to have his bond modified to a $25,000 personal recognizance signature. Currently his bond is $15,000 cash-only. He has pled not guilty to causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman and causing bodily injury to a household member by impeding the normal breathing to the throat or neck, felonies carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Tirrell is accused of kicking and suffocating his girlfriend who is pregnant, with a pillow. He said he was acting in self defense and that she hit her own head on a wall, causing her to lose consciousness.
State v. Bryon Hackworth; Hackworth admitted in November to breaking his supervised probation from a sentence for possessing more than 3 grams of meth. He was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison with credit for 312 days served, to be served concurrently with the offense listed above. Hackworth tested positive for meth 6 times and marijuana once between April 2019-August 2019, and was found in possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, during a house search in August 2019.
State v. Brian Foss; The defendant has submitted a pretrial memorandum. Within that document it was mentioned the state has made Foss a substantively different, new plea offer. The defendant is facing 2 counts felony charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and applying pressure to the throat or neck through strangulation, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000. He is also facing a misdemeanor for domestic battery, a charge carrying up to 6 months in jail and $750. Foss is accused of strangling and smashing a victim’s face against his car console on New Years eve 2018 and dragging the victim by their hair.
