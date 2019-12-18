A local organization is looking for volunteers to help with the annual Cody Cupboard Community Christmas Dinner Distribution.
Events needing volunteers include:
• Set-up day: Thursday, 9 a.m. until done, Cody Cupboard. Includes unloading food delivery, setting up food stations for Friday and assembling boxes.
• Berkshire Hathaway delivers senior, shut-in boxes 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday.
• Community packs boxes for Saturday distribution 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.
• Community Distribution Day starts 7:30 a.m. Saturday, volunteers bag 240 stuffing, gravy and potato packages.
• Recipients drive through to pick up dinners: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Food donated by Albertsons through Turkey and Santa Bucks donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.