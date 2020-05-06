By ZAC TAYLOR
Zach Buchel, CEO of FarmTable West, said he’d never been more stressed than during the COVID-19 closures in March.
“The first couple of weeks were overwhelming,” he said. “The uncertainty is really unnerving to everybody.”
That’s been replaced for the organizer of the Cody Farmer Market by elation. He said the first outdoor farmers market of the year Saturday at Bob Moore Parking Lot was one of the most successful ever.
“Spectacular, it was really nice, we had boatloads of people,” he said. “We’re all spaced out, big hordes of people, huge support for the Farmers Market.
“We’re really excited for the rest of the year – it’s going to be great.”
The market is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
The winter indoor market closed about the same time as the restrictions began in March, Buchel said. Recently, he and other organizers worked with the city to determine how to safely open an outdoor market.
His inspirations were the much larger outdoor farmers markets in California, many of which he said have remained open the entire time – with changes for safety – even though the state has had more restrictions in general.
“Their’s are gigantic,” he said. “They know what they’re doing.”
So, using those markets as a model, the organizers were able to secure approval to start, beginning May 2 with a soft opening.
There are a few differences. Vendors, in keeping with CDC guidelines, don masks. They also bag groceries, although Buchel said many had done that already.
Vendors are also spaced at least 6 feet apart, but otherwise he said it’s business as usual, with most customers appearing comfortable and not wearing masks, while still maintaining social distancing.
All the same vendors from the winter market are participating, selling everything from produce to local meats to baked goods and vinegar. Buchel said they’re not looking for any new vendors at the moment but may get some vendors from past outdoor markets to return.
The timing of the opening could hardly be better, and not just because of the warming weather.
“It was kind of perfect timing,” he said. “Get outside right about the time local produce is exploding. Spinach and salad greens this weekend. Have radishes, salad turnips week or two after that.
“In general people are very motivated to buy local ... big demand for local produce.”
