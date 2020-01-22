Friday, Jan. 24
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
WinterFest Family Fun Day, 3-7 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Dulcet River perform, 6-8 p.m., The Chamberlin Inn.
Yellowstone Quake Hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Winter Gathering at the Library, 1-5 p.m., Cody Library. A celebration of community arts, including speakers, children’s activities and authors.
Cody Chapter Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet, 4-10 p.m., Holiday Inn.
Dinner & Movie Night with the Rat Pack, 5-9 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Yellowstone Quake Hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Powell
Beast Feast 2020, 1-10 p.m., dinner at 5:30, Park County Fairgrounds. Appetizers, dinner, door prizes, photo competition, scoring competition, youth shooting gallery, youth fly tying competition, quiz room and seminars. Vendors for hunting, taxidermy, fishing, Western art/decor, antler art/decor.
Sunday, Jan. 25
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, Jan. 26
Cody
Cody Club Roundtable, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Paintbrush Piecers Quilt Guild meeting, 6 p.m., Senior Center. Business meeting, Show and Tell, and a program. Meetings are free and guests welcome. For more information contact Marybeth, (307) 754-5399.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene, (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, Jan. 27
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
