CIVIL ACTIONS
Big Horn Federal Savings Bank v. Southside Auto & Diesel, Inc., and Marc Cantrell; Cantrell was ordered to pay Big Horn $121,136.92. Big Horn filed a complaint accusing Cantrell of not making payments toward his $103,988 debt.
Judy Brittain v. Jim Brittain; The defendant was ordered to pay the plaintiff $68,820. Per a 2011 divorce agreement between the couple, the defendant was to pay the plaintiff $600 per month plus a $2,500 annual fee for her share of the marital properties. To date, he only has paid $38,800.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Vincente Padilla; Padilla was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and $686 in restitution along with a 1-2 year suspended prison sentence. He must pay back his debt at a rate of $25 per month. The defendant pled no contest to stealing $700 worth of firearm equipment from a Powell trailer in April 2019.
State v. Fabian Phillips; Phillips is accused of failing to report new employment and address to authorities in 2018 and 2019. The defendant denies the State’s petition to revoke probation. He was already sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender at his new address within three days of moving in 2013 and 2014. From those crimes he was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation. Phillips was given a $5,000 cash bond on Friday and is still in custody. He is a registered sex offender in Wyoming due to a 2009 sex with a minor conviction in Nevada.
State v. Joseph Jones; Jones is accused of failure to report a new address within 3 days of establishing a new address as a sex offender in November. He has pleaded not guilty. Jones is scheduled for a May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial. In 2017, Jones was accused of failing to register his address but that charge was amended to interference with a peace officer. Jones was convicted for having sex with a minor in 2001 in California.
State v. Loren Davis; The defendant has made a motion requesting a production of witness statements. Davis is accused of aggravated assault to cause bodily injury, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for driving under the influence of alcohol, possessing an open alcohol container in a moving vehicle and disturbing the peace, charges carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,650 in fines. Davis is accused of threatening another man with a fully loaded AR-15 rifle from his vehicle as they drove through Cody in January. He is scheduled for a May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial. Davis is still in custody with a $10,000 cash/surety bond.
State v. Tonya Lara; Lara’s counsel Robert DiLorenzo has withdrawn from the case, citing differences between him and the defendant that will prejudice his ability to represent her. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to possessing a controlled substance in an amount larger than three grams, a charge carrying up to 7 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. She is also pled not guilty for interference with a peace officer, a charge carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,000 in fines. Lara was found with 6.9 grams of meth in her possession while at the base of Cedar Mountain in May 2018. She allegedly attempted to evade a BLM agent.
