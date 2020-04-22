CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Zachary Mundahl; Mundahl had his probation revoked and original 8-10 year prison sentence reimposed with credit for 348 days served. Mundahl failed to abstain from all controlled substances and alcohol, and retain employment, as well as pay $500 a month restitution for the money he stole. In October 2018, Mundahl was given an 8-10 year suspended prison sentence and 10 years supervised probation for stealing more than $22,000 from the uBlaze Vapor Store on Sheridan Avenue.
State v. Zachary Mundahl; Mundahl was sentenced to an 8-10 year prison sentence and $516 in court fees to be served concurrently with his other sentencing. Mundahl pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver meth and possession with intent to deliver controlled substance meth. The defendant was a member of the Bill Lee meth ring, trading Lee guns for meth and distributing large quantities of meth for him.
State v. Christian Birky; Birky pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent offense. In his plea charges for resisting arrest were dismissed. He was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and an 18-24 month suspended prison term. He also must pay $325 in court fees, inform the court of his employment status within 60 days, and start making payments of $25 per month starting June 1. On Feb. 11, Birky was allegedly found with 21 grams of marijuana while staying at the Best Choice Motel in Powell.
State v. Daniel Fauver; Fauver pleaded guilty to conspiracy to delivery controlled substance meth. Per his plea deal, charges for possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to delivery controlled substance meth were dismissed. Fauver was sentenced to 5-7 years in prison and $512 in court fees. He was distributing meth in association with the Bill Lee meth ring in 2017.
State v. David Martin; A May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial was set for Martin. Martin is facing charges for intentionally causing bodily injury to a peace officer, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for unlawfully touching another person and breach of peace, misdemeanors carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,500 in fines. Martin is accused of threatening to kill others and himself, and pushed a man at his mobile home park in February. Officers also allege he head-butted a peace officer while attempting to perform his arrest.
State v. Ethan Haywood; Haywood was sentenced to 3.5 years supervised probation and $1,125 in court fees. The defendant pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and intentionally possessing a controlled substance in plant form. Charges for speeding, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license were dismissed per his plea deal. He was also given a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence and must pay back his debt at a rate of $100 per month. In August of 2019 Haywood is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol while driving a motorcycle and possessing 3.05 grams of marijuana. If found guilty it would be his fourth instance of possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
State v. Christian Klein; A July 9 pretrial conference and Aug. 12 jury trial was scheduled for Klein. He is charged with property destruction valued at $1,000 or more, interference with a peace officer, felonies carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of alcohol, a charge carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. Klein is accused of driving into his ex-girlfriend’s car on purpose while intoxicated.
