Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 17, 9:11 a.m., three units and 21 personnel responded to vehicle accident at milepost 3, WYO 291. Assisted WHP. Time in service: 44 minutes.
July 18, 7:39 p.m., three units and 16 personnel responded to alarm at 719 Lindsay Lane. Investigated. Time in service: 26 minutes.
July 18, 9:36 p.m., three units and 17 personnel responded to alarm at 1719 Wyoming Ave. Investigated. Time in service: 24 minutes.
July 20, 12:28 p.m., three units and 18 personnel responded to vehicle accident at Maverik, 1802 17th. Assisted highway patrol. Time in service: 1 hour 13 minutes.
