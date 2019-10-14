Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre is bringing in new faces to lead its Nutcracker performances this winter.
Recently RMDT announced two new guest artists performing the roles of the Cavalier and the Sugar Plum Fairy for the 22nd Annual Nutcracker Ballet. Randy Pacheco and Sasha Vincett are both soloists for Ballet Arizona in Phoenix.
Pacheco is from Camaguey, Cuba, and has been dancing with Ballet Arizona since 2015. Vincett is from Spring Grove, Pa., and has been with Ballet Arizona since 2007.
For the past several years, Natalia Magnicaballi and Michael Cook have been RMDT’s guest artists for the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. Magnicaballi retired from professional dancing last year, making RMDT’s 2018 Nutcracker the finale for both of them.
Magnicaballi and Cook will work with the new dancers in preparation to ensure the character, choreography and story line created over the past several years will continue, said Jennifer Kaelberer, marketing and communications director for RMDT.
Dates for this year’s performances are Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Tickets may be purchased online at rockymountaindancetheatre.tix.com or at The Thistle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.