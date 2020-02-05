Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Nathali Brecke, 25, warrant, Jan. 29
David Chavis, 22, warrant, Jan. 30
Disturbance
Verbal disturbance reported on County Road 2ABN in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 5:40 p.m. Feb. 1.
Traffic
Woman on Road 11 ½ in Powell said someone drove through her fence earlier in the day. She also said cows are on her property and will get out because of the damaged fence, 1:15 p.m. Jan. 27.
Cole Road woman in Cody said her roommate just got home after intoxicated driving, 3:20 p.m. Jan. 27.
White Cadillac driving all over the road and speeding near the intersection of US 14A and Road 10 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate as of 3:55 p.m. Jan. 27.
County Road 8WC man in Clark said someone drove into his fence sometime the previous night and drove away. Reported at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on US 14A in Cody at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 28.
Injured deer on the side of WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. Jan. 30.
Man said there is an abandoned car on Shining Mountain Road in Clark he is trying to remove. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. Jan. 30.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on US 14A in Powell at 7:45 p.m. Jan. 30.
Baby carriage reported on the side of the road near the intersection of US 14A and Dutcher Springs Trail in Powell. The caller was unsure if there was a baby inside as of 12:05 p.m. Jan. 31.
Abandoned old green truck with no plates on it near the intersection of Lane 5 and Road 6 in Powell. Male caller said there is trash starting to build up around the vehicle. Deputies provided assistance at 1 p.m. Jan. 31.
Other
Riverside Avenue in Powell woman said her granddaughter was bit by her neighbor’s dog at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 27.
Lane 8 in Powell woman said she suspects some youths who keep parking by her home stole packages during the holidays. Deputies provided assistance at 6 p.m. Jan. 27.
The Powell Police Department reported it had a 911 hangup from an address on Lane 9 in Powell. When officers called back there was no answer. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. Jan. 28.
Deputies assisted Cody police officers near the intersection of Blackburn Avenue and Cougar Avenue at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 29.
County Road 1BF man in Clark said his neighbor has cows that keep coming on his property. Deputies provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. Jan. 29.
Tolman Road in Clark resident said someone tried to pry the door open and broke part of the door jam, 6:10 p.m. Jan. 29.
Road 8 in Powell resident would like to talk to a deputy about possible fraud. Deputies provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. Jan. 30.
Lane 10 in Powell resident would like to report credit card fraud at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 30.
Vehicle abandoned on North Bernard Street in Powell property. Deputies provided assistance at 6:10 p.m. Jan. 30.
Father said his son was bit by a raccoon the previous night on Road 12 in Powell. Reported at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 31.
Vehicle abandoned at Eagle Towing on Blackburn Avenue in Cody, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
Deputies assisted Cody police officers on Rocky Road in Cody at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
Woman on US 14-16-20 East in Cody would like to speak with a deputy about dogs chasing her livestock. Deputies provided assistance at 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1.
Body of 62-year-old deceased individual found on Bison Lane in Clark property at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 1.
Trespassing reported on County Road 6WX in Cody at 6:35 p.m. Feb. 1.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Richard Jones, 44, criminal trespassing, Jan. 28
Stacey Harris, 60, public intoxication, Jan. 29
Gordon Johnson, 39, warrant, Jan. 30
Alison Guerrero, 19, warrant, Jan. 30
Mellisa De La Cruz, 34 warrant, Jan. 30
Caitlin Chuey, 19, warrant, Jan. 30
Dawn Carter, 43, driving with suspended license and faulty headlights, Jan. 30
Garrettson Wells, 38, possession of controlled substance, criminal trespass and open alcohol container, Jan. 31
John Williams, 38, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane, failure to carry driver’s license, Feb. 1
Cristian Beresteanu, 26, driving under the influence of alcohol, faulty headlights, Feb. 1
Matthew Urich, 32, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, Feb. 2
Anthony Jordan, 18, possession of controlled substance and warrant, Feb. 2
Gabriel Erlenbaugh, 18, possession of controlled substance, Feb. 2
Joshua Beacham, 41, domestic battery, probation violation, interfering with 911 call, Feb. 3
Disturbance
Nonresident female reported being loud on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. Jan. 28.
Sounds of men and women heard from Ishawooa Trail, yelling and having a physical fight on Robert Street at a brown house. Police were unable to locate as of 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
Angry man and female screaming near the intersection of Cougar Avenue and Jeremy Court. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 3.
Traffic
Bright red truck speeding in Ina Avenue area. The female high-school aged driver almost hit a man walking a dog. Caller said three other people are in the car. Officers issued a citation at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 28.
Old, dark green coupe with two men wearing hoodies inside, doing donuts at the end of the cul-de-sac on Ina Avenue. The vehicle has a black rag top and no license plates and may be headed away from the church in the area. Police were unable to locate as of 3:10 p.m. Jan. 28.
Silver four-door sedan parked in 10th Street alley for more than an hour. Police provided assistance at 9:05 a.m. Jan. 29.
Small four-door sedan with a spare on one tire operated by someone possibly drinking outside. Seen near Kalkowski Chiropractic on 17th Street. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 29.
Deceased orange cat was found in the road on Beck Avenue at 1:35 p.m. Jan. 29. Officers provided assistance.
Vehicle parked in the road at the Park County Library on Heart Mountain Street. Officers were unable to locate as of 7:05 p.m. Jan. 29.
Wyoming Highway Patrol filed a traffic complaint on a light blue Pontiac hatchback with dark tinted windows, headed east on Yellowstone Avenue towards town. Officers were unable to locate as of 8:05 a.m. Jan. 31.
School bus blocking access to Traditions West Antique Mall on 12th Street at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 1. Female caller said there are no drivers or passengers visible. Officers provided assistance.
An individual warned for disregarding signs and parking after hours at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue at 11 p.m. Feb. 1.
Woman backed into a post at Walmart. Reported at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 2.
Disabled semi truck in the intersection of WYO 120 North and Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8 a.m. Feb. 3.
Funeral escort requested from Presbyterian Church on 23rd Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 3.
A 1990’s model white Pontiac LeMans was abandoned in front of 15th Street house at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 3.
Crash involving one vehicle on US 14-16-20 West. There were no injuries but some blockage as of 4:20 p.m. Feb. 3.
Other
Trespassing reported at Cody High School on 10th Street at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 28. Officers provided assistance.
E Avenue resident would like to speak with an officer regarding a prior nuisance complaint. Officers provided assistance at 1:05 p.m. Jan. 28.
Domestic dispute reported at Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive at 1:05 p.m. Jan. 28.
Gail Lane woman said a man has been harassing her son around town and would like to speak with an officer about her options. Officers provided assistance at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 28.
Three children trespassed and damaged property at the Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue. Police provided assistance at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 28.
Children reported from Holiday Inn trespassing now seen at the Comfort Inn, loitering at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 28. Police were unable to locate.
Brown leather checkbook-style wallet with checks inside lost from Ace Hardware on 17th Street at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 29.
An A Street resident has been receiving harassing phone calls. He reported this at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive. Officers provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 29.
Stray black dog with red collar seen on 32nd Street at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 29.
Man said he saw an individual threatened with a hammer by another man near the intersection of Freedom Street and Cougar Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:20 p.m. Jan. 29.
East Carter Avenue man has a cat in a live trap that he would like picked up. Officers provided assistance at 7:15 a.m. Jan. 30.
Sixth Street woman would like to speak with an officer about her daughter getting in trouble. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 30.
Underage smokers cited at Cody Middle School at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 30.
Pioneer Avenue woman said she knows where a person is officers are trying to arrest. Officers provided assistance at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 30.
People smoking and drinking at Cody High School on 10th Street at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
Employees forgot to set an alarm at Sierra Trading Post call center on Blackburn Avenue at 1:05 a.m. Jan. 31.
Truck with doors and back open at Cody Christian Church on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 31.
Woman on 29th Street would like to speak with an officer about a call she got from Wyoming Highway Patrol regarding a child it picked up. Officers provided assistance at 3:50 a.m. Jan. 31.
Blue Water Court man said someone is posting on Facebook his house for rent with photos. He would like to talk with an officer about this at Buckstitch Canvas. Officers provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. Jan. 31.
Park Avenue man said there is a dead deer in his yard under a camper on the west side of the property. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
Trespass complaint served on Meadow Lane Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
Caller wants to talk to an officer about child neglect and meth use occurring at a home in Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 31.
Front door open with all the lights off at a home on Casper Drive. Police provided assistance at 12:45 a.m. Feb. 1.
East Carter Avenue trailer with beer cans left around it, causing the trash to be blown throughout the neighborhood. Officers provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. Feb. 1.
Woman on 23rd street said her front license plate was stolen sometime on Feb. 1. Officers provided assistance at 9:20 a.m. Feb. 2.
Female on 21st Street said her vehicle was stolen by a man who was supposed to pick her up from work at 9:35 a.m. Feb. 2.
Debit card found in an ATM machine at Sunlight Federal Credit Union on 17th Street at 1:25 p.m. Feb. 2.
Brown leather wallet with driver’s license, debit card and unknown amount of cash inside lost at Maverick north gas station on Big Horn Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2.
Mother said her ex-boyfriend just took their two-year old who they share custody of from Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road and left in a white Cadillac at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 3.
Pioneer Avenue woman reported being harassed by neighbors and would like to speak to an officer about. Officers were unable to assist at 9:55 a.m. Feb. 3.
Elderly man in black colored clothing seen wandering around Ponderosa Campground on Eighth Street. Police were unable to locate at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 3.
A customer left their phone at McDonald’s on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 4 p.m. Feb. 3.
Sheridan Avenue woman said her ex-boyfriend in California is harassing her via text. Officers provided assistance at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 3.
