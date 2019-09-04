Friday, September 6
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Trapper Stampede Rodeo, 6 p.m., Cody Stampede Park.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, September 7
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Park County Democrats meeting, 11 a.m., Cody Library’s Grizzly Hall.
Friends of a Legacy Mustang Rendezvous, 5-9 p.m., Boot and Bottle Club.
Trapper Stampede Rodeo, 6 p.m., Cody Stampede Park.
Meeteetse
Presentation on ice patch archaeology and elk migration, 1 p.m., Meeteetse Museums.
Sunday, September 8
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Cody Figure Skating Club free skate, 2-3 p.m., Riley Arena.
Monday, September 9
Cody
Cody Club talk: Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale preview, noon, Holiday Inn.
High Country Cowboys Dinner & Western Music Show, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene, (307) 527-6122.
Powell
Shoshone Rock Club, 7 p.m., Powell Library. Members vote possible purchase of club equipment. Also show and tell.
Tuesday, September 10
Cody
High Country Cowboys Dinner & Western Music Show, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Splash Pad opens, 6 p.m., Mentock Park.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
Clark
Park County Planning Area Scoping Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., Clark Fire Hall at 308 Road 1AB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.