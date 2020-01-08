Friday, January 10th
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Jack Russell-Corgi Races, 6-9 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
The Pendleys performing live, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
“Resolutions; a musical showcase” presented by Cody Community Theatre, 7-9 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Yellowstone Quake Hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, January 11th
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
“Resolutions; a musical showcase” presented by Cody Community Theatre, 7-9 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Yellowstone Quake Hockey, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Sunday, January 12th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, January 13th
Cody
Learn about assertive Community treatment for mental health from National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County, noon, will host a brown bag lunch presentation on Monday Jan. 13 at noon in the Cedar Mountain Room at Cody Regional Health. Cheri Kreitzmann, MS LPC, will talk about assertive community treatment for those living with brain disorders. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Sara at (307) 899-4561.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, January 14th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
Powell
Shoshone Rock Club, 7 p.m., Powell Library. Mark Fisher will discuss the geological history of the Big Horn Basin. Guests are welcome.
